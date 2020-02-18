Braids Announce US Tour Dates

Montreal-based indie art rock band Braids have announced US tour dates this spring in support of their forthcoming new album. The dates kick off on June 3rd and will include stops in Los Angeles, NYC, Austin, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, and more. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 12pm EST. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.braidsmusic.com/tour.

Braids recently announced their new album Shadow Offering will release on April 24th via Secret City Records. Produced by Chris Walla of Death Cab For Cutie, the new album finds the band at their most personal, unabashedly flexing a new sense of confidence through songs that reach a higher level of artistry and collaboration. Shadow Offering is available for pre-order/pre-save HERE.

Lead single "Young Buck" is out now, an effervescent ode to impossible love that exudes an undeniable magnetism. It was praised by Pitchfork, The New York Times, The Fader, MTV, Stereogum, and Consequence of Sound who called it "a bouncy good time; in the tug-of-war between mind and matter, these pulsing synths are clearly on the side of the body."

Last fall they released "Eclipse (Ashley)," a song dedicated to Standell-Preston's best friend that sinks deep into a feeling of reverie for nature, the love found in friendship, and the vital essence of personal reflection. The New York Times raved "Raphaelle Standell-Preston sings with openhearted earnestness" while Stereogum named it "one of the best Braids songs ever, a power ballad built from cascading pianos, off-kilter rhythms, and a rising surge of atmospheric strings."

A luscious and expansive release, Shadow Offering leads us through a sonic tapestry of narrative. With heartbreaking honesty and precision, listeners traverse a nuanced and complicated world: one full of beautiful contradiction. Although the album directs itself at the failures of people to love and be loved, it also seeks to restore justice and attain blissful union. It's arc crests through the dark towards the light and learns how to dance with the dizzying rhythms of the heart. The songs bubble, sustain, dissolve, expand, and retract.

US Tour Dates:

06/03 - Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

06/04 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

06/06 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/12 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

06/14 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

06/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

06/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

06/19 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

06/20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/23 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/24 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

06/27 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

06/28 - Washington, DC @ DC9

06/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

07/02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

07/03 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

07/04 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa

07/09 - Toronto, ON @ Paradise Theatre

Photo Credit: Ariana Molly





