Brady Riley Makes 'Pour Decisions' In New Country Single

With a clever play on words in the title, Brady seamlessly incorporates elements of country and pop-rock with his own voice and style to create a distinct new sound.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall

Brady Riley Makes 'Pour Decisions' In New Country Single

Brady Riley Makes 'Pour Decisions' In New Country Single

Country artist Brady Riley releases new single "Pour Decisions." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

With a clever play on words in the title, Brady seamlessly incorporates elements of country and pop-rock with his own voice and style to create a distinct new sound. Brady shares, "Pour Decisions' is what I make every weekend in Nashville. I never realized how much more vulnerable I am once I've had a few in me at Red Door - which can be super fun or just a headache for a couple of days or even worse - regret. It's almost like Ronnie at Red Door is my therapist but I do partially blame him for every 'Pour Decision' I've ever made. Working on this song with Paul Sikes (Matt Stell, Billy Ray Cyrus, Cody Johnson) was a DREAM, he called me and told me he wanted to add a Billie Eilish "bad guy" kind of vibe to the song. I was very skeptical about it at first, but after hearing the demo and then the magic that Paul put into what is now the version you hear is absolutely incredible and I am so proud of it. Paul (who is also a writer on the song) made this song so different from anything I've ever released. It's very ahead of its time and it kind of gives my fans an idea of the direction I'm heading in my music." You can listen to the single here.

Opening with a country-pop beat and fingerstyle guitar melody, Brady sets the scene for a mysterious, intriguing story. His strong vocals enter as he sings, "I've been thinking 'bout going off the deep end." The mischievous lyrics perfectly match the energy of the instrumentation. Listeners can feel the tension as they wait for something to blow-up. The pre-chorus background vocals, "Ohhhhhh, ohhhh," enhance the feeling of danger that Brady is illustrating, reminiscent of Carrie Underwoods' "Something Bad." While the chorus provides a release of energy as Brady sings, "I'm about to pour decisions in a glass/yeah double that i'll throw it back," the song continues to leave you wondering, what's going to happen? This feeling that Brady has crafted, keeps listeners coming back for one more listen as we hang on the edge of our seats, waiting for another drink at the bar with him.

Brady Riley is the fresh, full-beat face the country scene has been waiting for. Brady effortlessly blends the sounds of country, pop, and rock to create a sonic quality effortlessly his own. From small town Winnie, Texas, Brady started singing before he could speak, and hasn't stopped since. Growing up, he found his home on stage, expressing himself through writing and making music. Brady is a dynamic performer, a power-house vocalist, and unapologetically himself. His music is a reflection of his true character - raw, real, and radiant. Riley has been seen on Nashville's most prestigious stages, including The Electric Jane, 3rd and Lindsley, and more. He is a member of the infamous Whiskey Jam family, and is a regular performer. He also made his debut at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this year. Brady Riley has become a standout in the country music scene with his wit, talents, and passion for the queer community. "Music was my therapy and way of healing and dealing with stuff from my childhood and just being different. When I started writing I knew I had an escape. I've always taken music seriously - but moving to Nashville in early 2021 and knowing that I have something that country music does NOT have a lot of (queerness, androgyny), and that took a lot of courage to dive into."



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
McMillin Releases New Single And Music Video For Drown Me Out Photo
McMillin Releases New Single And Music Video For 'Drown Me Out'

Discover McMillin's latest single and music video 'Drown Me Out' in this immersive pop-rock experience. Dive into the funky vibes and mesmerizing beats as McMillin takes you on a vivid journey through miscommunication in romantic relationships. Check out the music video and listen to the single now!

2
Café Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With Absolut Photo
Café Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With Absolut

Entrants will be judged by Café Mambo’s resident DJs including Jason Bye, Andy Baxter, Danny O, Sara de Araújo and Ryan McDermott, with particular consideration given to number of plays, positive feedback, originality, suitability for a sunset set, track selection, and the contestant’s ability to use Mixcloud.

3
Durand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify Singles Photo
Durand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify Singles

The singles include a rendition of Durand’s second single, “Leveled,” off of his Wanderlust album, and a new track “KFAR,” a cover of Seal’s beloved song, “Kiss From a Rose.” The release of these singles comes as the final installment in a series of Spotify Singles from artists featured on Spotify’s R&B Rising playlist.

4
Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on Tqum Photo
Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'

International pop sensation and critically-acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras is featured on the official remix of Sofia Reyes’ and Danna Paola’s catchy hit “Tqum.” The remix follows the release of Kim’s debut album Feed The Beast, a declaration about being willing to be consumed by pop music that made a huge splash and is inspired by Eurodance hits.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
CHICAGO