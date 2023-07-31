Brady Riley Makes 'Pour Decisions' In New Country Single

Country artist Brady Riley releases new single "Pour Decisions." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

With a clever play on words in the title, Brady seamlessly incorporates elements of country and pop-rock with his own voice and style to create a distinct new sound. Brady shares, "Pour Decisions' is what I make every weekend in Nashville. I never realized how much more vulnerable I am once I've had a few in me at Red Door - which can be super fun or just a headache for a couple of days or even worse - regret. It's almost like Ronnie at Red Door is my therapist but I do partially blame him for every 'Pour Decision' I've ever made. Working on this song with Paul Sikes (Matt Stell, Billy Ray Cyrus, Cody Johnson) was a DREAM, he called me and told me he wanted to add a Billie Eilish "bad guy" kind of vibe to the song. I was very skeptical about it at first, but after hearing the demo and then the magic that Paul put into what is now the version you hear is absolutely incredible and I am so proud of it. Paul (who is also a writer on the song) made this song so different from anything I've ever released. It's very ahead of its time and it kind of gives my fans an idea of the direction I'm heading in my music." You can listen to the single here.

Opening with a country-pop beat and fingerstyle guitar melody, Brady sets the scene for a mysterious, intriguing story. His strong vocals enter as he sings, "I've been thinking 'bout going off the deep end." The mischievous lyrics perfectly match the energy of the instrumentation. Listeners can feel the tension as they wait for something to blow-up. The pre-chorus background vocals, "Ohhhhhh, ohhhh," enhance the feeling of danger that Brady is illustrating, reminiscent of Carrie Underwoods' "Something Bad." While the chorus provides a release of energy as Brady sings, "I'm about to pour decisions in a glass/yeah double that i'll throw it back," the song continues to leave you wondering, what's going to happen? This feeling that Brady has crafted, keeps listeners coming back for one more listen as we hang on the edge of our seats, waiting for another drink at the bar with him.

Brady Riley is the fresh, full-beat face the country scene has been waiting for. Brady effortlessly blends the sounds of country, pop, and rock to create a sonic quality effortlessly his own. From small town Winnie, Texas, Brady started singing before he could speak, and hasn't stopped since. Growing up, he found his home on stage, expressing himself through writing and making music. Brady is a dynamic performer, a power-house vocalist, and unapologetically himself. His music is a reflection of his true character - raw, real, and radiant. Riley has been seen on Nashville's most prestigious stages, including The Electric Jane, 3rd and Lindsley, and more. He is a member of the infamous Whiskey Jam family, and is a regular performer. He also made his debut at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this year. Brady Riley has become a standout in the country music scene with his wit, talents, and passion for the queer community. "Music was my therapy and way of healing and dealing with stuff from my childhood and just being different. When I started writing I knew I had an escape. I've always taken music seriously - but moving to Nashville in early 2021 and knowing that I have something that country music does NOT have a lot of (queerness, androgyny), and that took a lot of courage to dive into."