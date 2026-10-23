Brad Wolfe & The Moon Release LOSS EP Exploring Grief and Healing

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San Francisco-based singer-songwriter and Reimagine founder Brad Wolfe has released Loss, Vol. 1 of Loss, Life & Love Mixtapes, the first installment in a three-part musical project more than a decade in the making. Released as Brad Wolfe & The Moon, the EP explores grief in its many forms—from the death of loved ones to the dissolution of relationships—and how confronting adversity can ultimately deepen our capacity for meaning, connection and love.

Alongside the EP, Wolfe has released an animated music video for 'Sara's Got a Sunbeam,' a deeply personal track honoring his childhood love, Sara, who died of cancer at age 21. Directed and animated by Lindsey Taylor, the video highlights a song that represents not only one of Wolfe's most formative experiences, but also the origin of Reimagine—a national nonprofit movement that has engaged over 250,000 people through creative experiences focused on grief, mortality and healing.

''Sara's Got a Sunbeam' was the anthem I wrote for Sara while she was sick,' says Wolfe. 'For two years, nine of her girlfriends and I would gather in her hospital room while I played regular concerts, creating space for us to talk openly about life, death and everything in between. That experience sparked this entire journey.'

During Sara's illness, music became a vital way to process uncertainty and find moments of joy amid profound sadness. Those intimate gatherings revealed something that stayed with Wolfe long after her passing: music could create a safe space for people to navigate difficult moments together rather than in isolation. That realization went on to shape both his songwriting and his work founding Reimagine.

The release follows the Reimagine Virtual Summit 2026: Grief in Our Time, held October 15, which brought together voices from across music, culture, healthcare and the arts for a national conversation on individual and collective grief.

The free virtual gathering featured conversations, creative workshops, music, movement and shared reflection exploring subjects ranging from illness and caregiving to aging, identity and the many forms of loss that often go unacknowledged. Sessions and recordings from the event are available at letsreimagine.org/summit-2026.

Among the Summit's featured participants was television personality and author Keltie Knight, who joined Wolfe for a session centered on the debut of the 'Sara's Got a Sunbeam' video. Wolfe will also be joining Knight to perform music on her upcoming Evil Genius Book Tour for the Seattle stop on December 3 and the San Francisco stop on December 4. Other notable speakers at the Summit included Grammy-nominated artist Justin Michael Williams, author Kelly Cervantes, and Broadway actor Miguel Cervantes. The conversation connected the deeply personal story behind the song with the broader themes of the Summit, examining how creativity, storytelling and community can help people find meaning in the wake of loss.

For Wolfe, the Summit and the release of Loss represent two expressions of the same mission: using creative experiences to transform how people engage with grief and with one another.

'Music has always been one of the ways we survive what feels impossible,' Wolfe says. 'I wonder what the world would sound like if each of us could find our own music in response to the pain life brings.'

While Loss is rooted in profoundly personal experiences, the EP resists the idea that music about grief must be defined by sadness. Moving between intimate folk, Americana and indie sensibilities, the collection finds moments of humor, tenderness, resilience and even celebration in the aftermath of life's most difficult experiences.

The project's previously released singles offer different perspectives on that central theme. 'Why Wait' was inspired by Wolfe's grandparents, Holocaust survivors who endured Auschwitz and nevertheless went on to build full and vibrant lives. Their story reflects the possibility of choosing joy, purpose and connection even after unimaginable suffering. 'Cover You in Flowers' honors Grace Livingston, a Reimagine volunteer who died of cancer at 32. Inspired in part by the image of her husband gently covering her body in flowers after her death, the song reflects on the tenderness of love and the ways it continues to endure in the face of mortality. 'Champagne Dreams,' the EP's most playful offering, explores a different kind of loss: the collapse of a romantic relationship. Built around a rollicking, hoedown-like arrangement and a bass line reminiscent of Lou Reed's 'Walk on the Wild Side,' the song finds unexpected exuberance in heartbreak.

Together, the songs reveal the breadth of Wolfe's approach to loss: sometimes devastating, sometimes absurd, sometimes unexpectedly beautiful, but always deeply human. At the emotional center of the collection is 'Sara's Got a Sunbeam,' bringing the project full circle to where Wolfe's understanding of music, grief and community first began.

With this inaugural volume, Wolfe bridges the two defining threads of his life's work: the songs born from his own personal journey and the national movement he built to support others through theirs. What began over two decades ago with an acoustic guitar in a hospital room has evolved into a broader exploration of how we construct meaning from life-altering experiences.

While Loss marks the first chapter, the broader project looks beyond grief toward the life and love that emerge in its wake.

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