Brad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This Friday

The YouTube Live stream event is set for Friday, September 29 at 12 Noon CT

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Country music global superstar Brad Paisley is set to release new music later this week and will premiere the music videos ahead of the launch with an exclusive YouTube Live stream event set for Friday, September 29 at 12 Noon CT. The livestream will be here.

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented and decorated male solo artists.

For more than 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar's past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams. 

Watch the trailer for the videos here:

