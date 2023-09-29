Brad Paisley Releases 'Son Of The Mountains: The First Four Tracks'

The full studio album is anticipated for release in early 2024.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Brad Paisley Releases 'Son Of The Mountains: The First Four Tracks'

Global country music superstar Brad Paisley is releasing the first four songs off his upcoming album Son Of The Mountains together today for the first time with Son Of The Mountains: The First Four Tracks.

Brad wants listeners to experience these four songs in this specific sequencing to help paint the journey involved in writing the music for this record. An album whom Brad says, “doesn't shy away from reflecting real life and real situations going on in America and in our world today. This is what I think country music is about, which is truth.”

Son Of The Mountains: The First Four Tracks is available now and includes the previously released tracks “Same Here” featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and “So Many Summers” plus the newly released title track “Son Of The Mountains” and “The Medicine Will.” The full studio album is anticipated for release in early 2024. Brad spoke with Variety about the new music.  

Brad will premiere the music videos in a live stream event today in partnership with YouTube and journalist Chris Willman of Variety. Watch Here at 12 noon CT.

Each of the new songs released today, “Son Of The Mountains” and “The Medicine Will,” are representations of the Appalachian region including Brad's home state of West Virginia, reflections of the beautiful and the painful. Brad has created poignant videos, directed by Jim Shea and edited by Brad himself, to encapsulate the sentiment of each song.

“Son Of The Mountains” recording and video both feature Dan Tyminski and Jerry Douglas and include beautiful and colorful scenery of the state. “The Medicine Will” focuses on the opioid epidemic and was shot in black and white and in the depths of a coal mine featuring real life-stories of addicts, survivors and first responders.

As a proud West Virginian who was able to make a life for himself outside of the issues facing the people of his home state, Brad is continually returning to use his platform to bring awareness not only to the opioid crisis, but also to the hope that these people have.

Brad recently returned to West Virginia to participate in the grand re-opening and dedication of Herbert Hoover High School in Elkview after the historic flood of 2016 that destroyed the school. Brad toured the school, participated in the dedication ribbon cutting ceremony, attended the football scrimmage (against his alma mater John Marshall High School) and performed after the game in the stadium's end zone.

About BRAD PAISLEY:

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre's most talented and decorated male solo artists. For more than 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar's past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Valee X MVW Announce LP Valeedation & Release Tailor Swift Single Photo
Valee X MVW Announce LP 'Valeedation' & Release 'Tailor Swift' Single

Valee x MVW's new LP 'Valeedation' featuring Pink Siifu, Bbyafricka, Zelooperz, and Tony Shhnow. This new album follows up Valee's project with Action Bronson and Greedo 03 produced by Harry Fraud. Valee has also collaborated with Lil Yachty, YG, G Herbo, King Louie, and Vic Mensa. His EP GOOD Job, You Found Me was executive produced by Kanye West.

2
Lindsay Lous First Solo Album Queen Of Time Out Now Photo
Lindsay Lou's First Solo Album 'Queen Of Time' Out Now

Celebrated Nashville singer-songwriter Lindsay Lou releases her new album Queen of Time on Kill Rock Stars Nashville. Produced by Dave O'Donnell (James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Heart), the album features special guests including Grammy Award-winners Jerry Douglas and Billy Strings, who sings on their co-write “Nothing's Working.”

3
Enrique Iglesias Releases New Single Asi Es Ła Vida Photo
Enrique Iglesias Releases New Single 'Asi Es Ła Vida'

Enrique Iglesias makes a triumphant return with his new single 'Asi Es La Vida' and announces tour dates and highly anticipated album 'FINAL Vol. 2'. Get ready for an exciting comeback from the music icon.

4
Late Aster Release Light Rail Session EP Photo
Late Aster Release 'Light Rail Session' EP

Late Aster has released their new EP 'Light Rail Session' and shared a video for their take on the jazz standard 'It Never Entered My Mind'. Check out the video and listen to their unique interpretation of the song.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
SHUCKED