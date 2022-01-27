Brad Armstrong Announces New Album 'Heart Like a Sigil'

Brad Armstrong and Flower Moon Records are pleased to share "Red Nashville Skyline" (ft. Maria Taylor), the first single to be lifted from Armstrong's album Heart Like A Sigil out on March 11 (pre-order). The song debuted today at Music Mecca along with an exclusive interview with Armstrong. The single is also streaming at YouTube and will be on all digital platforms this Friday for any playlist shares.

Brad Armstrong was born in Birmingham, AL in the early 1970s. He was a product of hair metal. Later, there was Bob Dylan and the Pixies and all that, but the first things were Motley Crue Shout at the Devil and Van Halen s/t and Kiss Alive II and The Cult Electric. He is not ashamed of this.

Fast forward a few decades, an unimaginable amount of domestic beer and roofing nails, and a never-ending global pandemic Armstrong's newest record, Heart Like a Sigil, was recorded by the former Syracuse University literature teacher in his home studio tucked away in Red Hook, NY during the early COVID days, and feature guest vocals by Maria Taylor on 10 of 12 tracks. On Armstrong's third solo release, the indie acoustic-macabre-southern rock songs are matched with the wit, poeticism, and southern drawl of Tom Waits meeting Jason Isbell, finding Armstrong "in a bleak landscape where few other Southern rock bands will even set foot," as Paste Magazine once put it.

"I don't think there is anybody writing songs today that Brad's lyrics wouldn't stand up against. He's as good as any of the very best songwriters doing it. For me, what makes his lyrics unique is how smart and dimensional they are, but accessible at the same time. That's truly difficult to do. He was a poet before he was a musician and that comes across in his songs," said Taylor about Armstrong.

During his Birmingham, AL days, Armstrong had a band called 13ghosts that recorded six albums between 2000 and 2011, while also playing guitar in Dexateens, a legendary (or infamous) underground rock and roll institution of the Southeast. Armstrong moved to upstate New York in 2014 and released his first solo record Empire, featuring the song "Brothers" which was later featured in Netflix's "Kingdom" starring Nick Jonas. In the beginning of COVID times, which are not over, Armstrong wrote, recorded and self-produced his newest record Heart Like a Sigil. "I was convinced I was making the last record that I would ever make before COVID ended society. In fact, you should disregard everything else I've made in my entire career and just listen to this only," Armstrong says (half) jokingly.

Listen to the new single here: