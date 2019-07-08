Boys Of Fall Announce Better Moments Gold Edition Release Tour Dates

Detroit, MI's Boys Of Fall have announced dates for their fall headline 'Gold Edition Release Tour' to celebrate the upcoming digital/vinyl release of the expanded edition of their breakout 'Better Moments' LP.

'Better Moments' Gold Edition features new songs and b-side versions of a couple of fan favorites! Do not miss these very special dates, tickets available at www.boysoffallband.com -- album art curated by Monique Doron, tour layout curated by Sofia Ballestin!

"We are very excited to celebrate the Gold Edition release of 'Better Moments' with some songs that we collectively feel are some of the best music we've ever written, along with some fan favorite acoustic renditions! This will be our first vinyl pressing and it's very special to us, not only bringing to life an album that encompasses who we are, but that shows you where we are going."

- Michael Martenson

9/4 Erie, PA @ Ballet Haus

9/5 Norfolk, VA @ Charlie's American Cafe

9/7 Nashville, TN @ Rocketown

9/8 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

9/10 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

9/11 Lansing, MI @ Mac's Bar

9/12 Chicago, IL @ Camp/Us

9/13 Indianapolis, IN @ Irving Theater

9/14 Scranton, PA @ Electric City Music Conference - Stage West

9/15 Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Loft at The Chance Theater

9/17 Long Branch, NJ @ The Brighton Bar

9/18 Worcester, MA @ The Pavilion at the Beer Garden

9/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records Store

9/20 Manchester, NH @ Bungalow Bar & Grill

9/21 Amityville, NY @ Revolution Bar & Music Hall

9/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Gold Sounds

In May, Boys Of Fall played Bled Fest, and made a special appearance at Emo Night Brooklyn . They also just wrapped a tour with Columbus, OH's Bilmuri.

The original release of 'Better Moments' (InVogue Records) debuted at #7 on the Billboard Alternative New Artist chart late last year.





