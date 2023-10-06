Boys Like Girls Share 'THE OUTSIDE (OUTSIDER'S VERSION)'

Their new album will be released on October 20.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

BOYS LIKE GIRLS are gearing up to release their first full length album in 11 years, SUNDAY AT FOXWOODS, on October 20, 2023 via Fearless Records. Pre-order it here.

However, they've pivoted by releasing a new version of the song "THE OUTISIDE." "THE OUTSIDE (OUTSIDER'S VERSION)" features tourmates 3OH!3, State Champs, The Summer Set, and The Ready Set.

It's an arena-sized jam that would sound as awesome billowing throughout as a sold-out stadium as it would from the DJ speakers at a wedding. It will invite you to dance the night away with its huge and harmonized choruses. It's the alt pop band's most rockin' anthem of its new era and you won't be able to escape its hooks.

"Putting together the 'SPEAKING OUR LANGUAGE TOUR' was unlike any other we have ever done," says BLG's Martin Johnson about how this version came to be. "We wanted to personally ask bands we were fans of and friends with to join and create a mini festival experience we would want to watch ourselves.

I had written 'THE OUTSIDE' with Sean Foreman from 3OH!3 some years back and loved the idea of making a version with them on it. After booking the tour and becoming friends with Derek [DiScanio] from State Champs, we also talked about doing a feature. So when Brian and I from The Summer Set started texting and Jordan from The Ready Set jumped on a couple shows, we knew what we had to do."

He continues, "Already an underdog anthem dedicated to the music scene we grew up in…'THE OUTSIDE' was the perfect song for a full-on circus version with all the boys. Making this version was one of the most rewarding projects I've ever worked on. Hearing all the different voices, approaches and styles on the same song and puzzle piecing it all together was a massive musical gift. We all enjoyed working with these bands so much and can't wait for you to catch the tour this autumn and hear this new take on the song. We're BOYS LIKE GIRLS and this is 'THE OUTSIDE (OUTSIDERS VERSION),' featuring 3OH!3, STATE CHAMPS, THE SUMMER SET and THE READY SET."

All tour dates are below.

BOYS LIKE GIRLS ON TOUR:

10/6 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic†
10/8 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom†
10/10 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom†
10/11 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre†
10/13 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot†
10/14 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium†
10/16 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis†
10/18 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee†
10/19 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom@
10/21 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues Cleveland@
10/22 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit@
10/24 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY^
10/26 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway†
10/27 — New York, NY — Hammerstein Ballroom†
10/30 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia†
10/31 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring†
11/1 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz†

SUPPORT KEY:
† – The Summer Set, LOLO
@ – The Summer Set, LOLO, Every Avenue
^The Summer Set, LOLO, SayWeCanFly



