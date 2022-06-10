Boyfriend Announces Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Sugar & Spice'

Modern pop provocateur, singer-songwriter/producer Boyfriend has announced today's premiere of her new single, "Sugar and Spice (Feat. Pyra)," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The track - which sees Boyfriend joined by award-winning T-pop superstar Pyra - was recently heard on such hit TV series as ABC's Queens and Showtime's Queer As Folk. This single heralds the upcoming fully independent release of Boyfriend's long-awaited debut album, Sugar & Spice, due on Friday, September 9.

"The title track pokes fun at the still-prevailing mythology of the feminine mystique using nursery-rhyme cadence," Boyfriend says on today's single release. "With girl power commercial campaigns and media trends, 'feminism' can be flattened into a marketing scheme... seeing an empowered woman in a tampon commercial or an all-female Ghostbusters cast does not an equal world make. Representation of course matters, but all of these representations are ultimately on behalf of consumerism and can mask the reality of women's rights day to day. This song is a reminder of the silly and infantilizing language that predated "girl boss" and is still resonating even if our patriarchal tyrants have changed their vocabulary for street cred."

Hailed by Rolling Stone for her one-of-a-kind brand of "high-concept booty bass," Boyfriend has been creating original music and lighting up festival stages for nearly a decade. Now, at long last, Sugar & Spice sees the New Orleans-based artist finally releasing her long-overdue debut album, accompanied by a spectacular array of her favorite femme collaborators including longtime musical associate Big Freedia, TikTok star Bailey Flores, Los Angeles-based psych outfit Death Valley Girls, and more.

The album - which includes big-name production from Gold Glove (Slayyyter, Big Freedia), Little Shalimar (Run The Jewels, Trixie Whitley), KC Da Producer (Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, T.I.), and Not A Friend (Gia Woods) - is highlighted by such visionary tracks as "Dance With The Devil (Feat. Pussy Riot)," slated for release later this month alongside an official music video co-directed by Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova and visual artist Yulia Shur. The video sees Boyfriend appearing opposite Tolokonnikova and features legendary model/performance artist Amanda Lepore.

One of New Orleans' most singular performers, Boyfriend has earned international applause for her provocative musical artistry, powered by bawdy, breakneck rhymes, extravagant theatricality, and radical social commentary tackling gender roles, sexism, body positivity, the patriarchy, and more.

Since making her debut as Boyfriend in 2012, she has unleashed a long series of singles and EPs - including collaborations with New Orleans' own Big Freedia and the one and only Cindy Wilson of The B-52s - while also staking a claim as an in-demand songwriter and producer with credits spanning Charli XCX, Galactic, Slayyyter, Pussy Riot, Mykki Blanco, Pom Pom Squad, and Rebecca Black to major motion pictures like Space Jam: A New Legacy and Office Christmas Party and commercial branded campaigns for Red Bull.

What's more, Boyfriend has proven a truly inimitable live act via her fabulously over-the-top stage productions, stealing the show with her signature glasses, vintage lingerie, and headful of curlers at such gatherings as SXSW, Outside Lands, San Francisco Pride, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Bonnaroo, the latter of which saw her rock the annual all-star SuperJam alongside Chance the Rapper and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Listen to the new single here: