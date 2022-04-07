Boy & Bear Return with New Single 'State of Flight'

Today, Australian ARIA chart-topping act and indie royalty Boy & Bear return with their newest single and video, "State Of Flight," available now via your preferred streaming service.

The single and video drop as the band were just announced for the Bourbon & Beyond Festival taking place in Louisville, KY September 15th through the 18th and are set to play on Sunday the 18th with Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, Yola, Madison Cunningham and more.

Recently celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their ARIA double platinum album, Moonfire, with a monumental sold-out performance at Sydney's State Theatre, the band fittingly kick-start their next chapter today with an exalted first taste of new music in "State Of Flight." Anchored to the band's 70s inspired pop-folk heart, and running central to the track, is a melodic choral chant that echoes back and forth. Lead vocalist Dave Hoskings' unmistakable vocals, falsetto at times, cuts through in its immediacy and emotive simplicity, while layers of strummed guitars, lapping beats and flourishes of guitar licks paint a larger picture of the band's glorious progression.

Dave Hosking from the band says, "The song is really a love letter to the arts, to the joys of being creative. I love making music, and even in the face of considerable challenges these last few years, it's only further solidified my obsession and genuine love of the creative process."

Directed by Taylor Ferguson, today's accompanying video defies laws of gravity and reality, centered around two protagonists within a dreamlike story of freedom and self-expression. Filmed in the lush paddock surroundings of a barn in Windsor, NSW, the thrilling clip takes surreal turns as both characters take flight, mirrored by the song's true harnessing of euphoria and unbridled joy. Recently awarded best director at both Sydney Film Festival, and Flickerfest Film Festival, Ferguson's vision with production from Good Oil Films fittingly launches "State Of Flight" beyond the 2D record.

Taylor Ferguson says of the clip, "'State of Flight' captures a true sense of euphoria and bliss. I love the way the track builds to an unusual but compelling high sensation. I knew I had to somehow create a dreamlike world where anything felt possible. So I came up with a story about the uninhibited expression of selfhood and the explosive power of freedom. Making them fly felt like the right thing to do."

In celebration of the band's new music, and their double platinum back catalogue of sorely loved hits, Boy & Bear announce a 14-date tour across Australia in June and July. The five-piece will bring along chief support act Jack Botts, alongside The Rions and Clews on alternating dates. Bringing the tour to a close in their hometown, Sydney fans receive a special finale performance from The Enmore Theatre on Saturday, July 16. In addition to the Bourbon & Beyond Festival, details will be announced soon about an extensive North American, UK and European tour dates.

Sydney-bred Boy & Bear first rose to prominence in 2009, uploading their track "The Storm" to triple j Unearthed. Two years later their debut album Moonfire would go on to reach double platinum ARIA status, peaking at #2 on the ARIA chart, winning five ARIA awards including Album of the Year, and three spots in the triple j Hottest 100. In 2013, their sophomore album Harlequin Dream, would debut at ARIA's #1 spot and go certified platinum. Their third album, Limit of Love would be their second #1 ARIA chart debut, and see them tour the world multiple times, become Splendour in the Grass festival favorites, perform on Conan, and sell out two Sydney Opera House visits.

While the band have enjoyed a ten-year career of outstanding accolades and cherished hits, they've also continued their reputation as one of the Australia's best live acts, performing to upwards of 65,000 Australian fans every year in addition to regular sold-out international tours. "State Of Flight" marks their first independent release since their ARIA top 10 charting album Suck On Light was released in 2019 to wide acclaim. Enjoy "State Of Flight" as one of Australia's most loved acts today returns and stay tuned for news of a North American tour this year!

Watch the new music video here: