Boy & Bear Announce North American Tour Dates

Today, Australian ARIA chart-topping act and indie royalty Boy & Bear announce their first North American tour in over three years.

The month plus long headline trek has the band playing in all major markets in the US and Canada including shows at the Troubadour in LA, Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY, Lincoln Hall in Chicago, The Kessler Theatre in Dallas and a stop at the recently announced Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, KY where they'll be playing alongside Jack White, Father John Misty, Courtney Barnett, and more! A full list of confirmed dates can be found below, with tickets available HERE.

The news of their triumphant return comes on the heels of the band's new single and video for "State of Flight." The soaring new track marks their first independent release since their ARIA top 10 charting album Suck On Light was released in 2019 to wide acclaim and premiered last week on triple j ahead of news of an Australian and New Zealand tour. "State of Flight" features a melodic choral chant that perfectly complements lead vocalist Dave Hoskings' unmistakable vocals and gives the song a glorious uplifting feeling. The accompanying video takes the experience to the next level as the stars of the video literally soar across the landscape, watch the beautiful clip directed by Taylor Ferguson below.

Sydney-bred Boy & Bear first rose to prominence in 2009, uploading their track "The Storm" to triple j Unearthed. Two years later their debut album Moonfire would go on to reach double platinum ARIA status, peaking at #2 on the ARIA chart, winning five ARIA awards including Album of the Year, and three spots in the triple j Hottest 100. In 2013, their sophomore album Harlequin Dream, would debut at ARIA's #1 spot. The certified platinum LP produced hit single "Southern Sun" earning them a debut performance on CONAN in the US and had USA Today including them in "5 Australian bands you need to know now" alongside 5 Seconds of Summer, Iggy Azalea and Vance Joy. Their third album, Limit of Love would be their second #1 ARIA chart debut, and see them tour the world multiple times.

While the band have enjoyed a ten-year career of outstanding accolades and cherished hits, they've also continued their reputation as one of the Australia's best live acts. In the US they've not only toured extensively, they've also performed at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Firefly and Red Rocks for their "Film on the Rocks" concert series. At home in Australian they've played to upwards of 65,000 fans every year in addition to regular sold-out international tours. All confirmed and announced North American tour dates are below with Handsome Ghost and LANKS.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

9/6 @ Madame Lou's in Seattle, WA

9/7 @ Doug Fir Lounge in Portland, OR

9/9 @ The Independent in San Francisco, CA

9/10 @ Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA

9/11 @ Valley Bar in Phoenix, AZ

9/13 @ Antone's in Austin, TX

9/14 @ House of Blues in Houston, TX

9/15 @ The Kessler Theatre in Dallas, TX

9/17 @ Vinyl in Atlanta, GA

9/18 @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, KY

9/20 @ Union State in Washington, DC

9/21 @ The Foundry at the Filmore in Philadelphia, PA

9/23 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY

9/24 @ The Sinclair in Boston, MA

9/25 @ L'Astral in Montreal, QC

9/27 @ The Bridgeworks in Hamilton, ON

9/28 @ Axis Club in Toronto, ON

9/29 @ Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL

10/1 @ 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis, MN

10/2 @ Park Theatre in Winnipeg, MB

10/4 @ The Starlite Room in Edmonton, AB

10/5 @ Commonwealth Bar in Calgary, AB

10/7 @ Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver, BC

10/8 @ Capital Ballroom in Victoria, BC