Bowen Releases Highly Anticipated EP 'godspeed'

godspeed is a project that highlights the feeling of goodbye. Whether it's through a relationship with a partner, friend, or past self, goodbyes are inevitable. Instead of the spiteful feeling usually associated with goodbyes, godspeed takes a different approach: a willingness to self-improvement and acceptance in the next phase of life.

However, people are not proven to be perfect, and implications of attachment are heard within the project. The opening and leading single "Solo" opens the EP, creating a loud and abrasive start, just like the feeling of being single. Songs such as "Say My Name" and "Waiting" show Bowen crooning about a past relationship while fully aware that moving on is the better course of action. Bowen's project also showcases underlying religious themes ("Quit Sleeping"), questioning God about the efforts made in the past.

"What better way to say goodbye than to start off with being like: oh, well, we're both single and that's how life is. If we run into each other again, then we'll see what's up with that story."

Bowen's approach towards this handful of songs is a nostalgic and heartwarming feeling, understanding that goodbyes are not the end of the world but rather an end to another chapter.

Houston native singer, songwriter, and producer Bowen creates Lo-Fi and Bedroom-Pop-infused R&B music, speaking to the hearts of the youth. Bowen creates music that makes listeners reflect on their and other people's lives, diving into themes of heartbreak, mental health, and the questioning of religion. His inspirations include Beach House, James Blake, Night Lovell, Joji, and Al Green. Bowen began making music at the age of 14 with no music knowledge except basic piano skills. As he started adopting FL Studio, his transition from producer to songwriter came with his friends' help and involvement in the school choir. The Chinese-American artist has garnered over 300,000 plays and is continuing to shake the world with music that entrances listeners.

Upcoming Shows:

August 14 - Houston, TX (Fresh Air with Hotel Ugly & Deniz Love)