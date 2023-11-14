Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Announces Official Opening Of Brick & Mortar Shop

Boutique record label Den of Wax officially launched last month with releases from Olson, Van Cleef, Williams' Unleash the Hoof's Revenge (October 6) and Rid of Me's Access to the Lonely (November 3), in conjunction with Knife Hit Records.

Today they announce the grand opening of their brick & mortar shop in downtown Ossining, New York located at 175 Main Street, this Saturday, November 18. The festivities will include an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 2pm EST, with the local Chamber of Commerce, followed by a party inside from 3pm-6pm EST, featuring guest DJs.

Den of Wax is owned by Matt and Diana Friedman, who left Brooklyn and headed to the Hudson Valley, New York to reconnect with a community that has become a nurturing ground for artists. Purveyors of collectible audible art, Den of Wax is committed to sharing special vinyl from around the world.

The Friedmans want the Den of Wax shop to be a destination. Tablets + headphones will be provided, so customers can listen to music, while perusing the finely curated selection of hard to find, exclusive, limited edition vinyl options from across the globe.

"I've been digging for music since I first started collecting - always trying to find something new. It's so exciting to be able to share this passion with customers, guiding them and helping them find something on their own,” notes Matt. "We wanted to create a brick and mortar experience that would give people an opportunity to build a completely unique collection - whether it's by picking up something underground from overseas or simply a rare variant from an old favorite."

The Den of Wax label specializes in intricate packaging, long sold-out variants, hard-to-find records from overseas, deluxe albums, and up-and-coming artists. The Den of Wax team works closely with bands, labels, and distributors to source vinyl across all genres, but with an affinity for music that is emerging, with an edge.

The festivities will continue on Record Store Day Black Friday, when Den of Wax will be offering an exclusive collaboration with Fat Beats. The El Michels Affair's Enter the 37th Chamber features instrumental takes on classic Wu-Tang Clan songs by the Brooklyn cinematic soul band.

This Den of Wax offering has custom designed and crafted slipcases, elevating the record with elegant packaging. There are two unique variants, each limited to 37 copies and numbered - Tiger Style (black stripes on black) and Killa Beez (honeycomb on yellow), both patterns printed with spot gloss UV with a custom die-cut revealing the album title and band name.

On December 1, Den of Wax will release Minneapolis/Portland-based, dreamy shoegaze, post-rock trio Driftless' acclaimed 2022 album, Perfect Blue, for the first time ever on vinyl. Originally released last December, the three-song collection is a psychedelic raft ride on perfect blue waters.

Additional upcoming releases include Peruvian screamo band Fiesta Bizarra's eponymous EP, plus San Diego hip hop duo Inspired Flight's recently released album, Like The Stars, But Even More, in early 2024.