Bottler Share Debut Single 'Soft Winds' From Forthcoming EP 'Grow'

The EP is due October 9th.

Today, Brooklyn-based electronic duo, Bottler, share the mesmerizing "Soft Winds" from their upcoming Grow EP due out October 9 via French electronic label InFiné. Recorded at AV8TED, an art-house studio in New York City, the song is a collaboration between Bottler and longtime friends Samurai Velvet (Saige Smith & Joe Chilcot).

Explaining the creation of the track, Bottler said, "The instrumental began while on a trip to the tropics. There are some places in the world whose beauty is unfathomable until you're in the middle of it. The song materialized in a day, on just the few instruments that were brought along. The goal was to capture the feeling of being in awe at the beauty of nature around us. Sounds from the wildlife outside our windows are sprinkled throughout the track, from the birds singing to their babies at night, to the waves crashing on rocks beneath us. When our friends in Samurai Velvet caught a glimpse of the track, they were moved and eager to collaborate. Saige [Smith] was dealing with infidelity for the first time and wrote some lyrics to accompany it. The song is about reclaiming lost power in a relationship and taking control of the narrative. That energy evolved easily out of our dynamic, hard-hitting production."

The new single was debuted by Atwood Magazine, who says, "A transformative track radiating warmth, indie-electro outfit Bottler's new single "Soft Winds" is a riveting release of inner conviction and power," adding '"Soft Winds" draws from the sounds of every-day life. The serene instrumentation highlights Smith's lustrous vocal tone creating the ultimate breezy track exuding a comforting air of ease. As the song goes on, you feel yourself getting lighter with every note while also ready to take charge."

"Soft Winds" showcase Bottler's interdisciplinary and eccentric style, pulling inspiration from the nondescript sounds of every-day life. Samurai Velvet's Saige Smith pulls the track together, her voice adding a glossy finish to Bottler's mesmerizing instrumental. "Everything you say gets back to me, it gets back to me," sings Smith, her voice reverberating over the rolling synths like a moral phantasm, an echoing reminder of cause and effect as she declares "I have all the power to make myself free."

Bottler consists of Brooklyn musicians Pat Butler and Phil Shore. After forming and touring various musical projects for a decade, they settled down in 2017 and founded Bottler. Setting aside the distractions of New York City, they locked themselves in the studio with the unwavering devotion and intensity of their musical heroes like Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Bonobo, Simian Mobile Disco and Caribou. Inspired by their musical heroes and the wide spectrum of sounds they encounter in both the vibrant Brooklyn music scene and daily life, Bottler crafted a wholly unique style that is equal parts their past and their present. Shortly thereafter, they posted a two-track demo online, and were quickly discovered by InFiné.

Bottler represent a new step toward musical freedom. They're inspired to pursue every idea and dance across the thinly constructed boundaries of aesthetic. Free of a preoccupation with genre or form, they blend indie dance and electro-pop with acoustic, digital and analog instrumentation. They are imbued with the music echoing off the walls of Brooklyn clubs like Good Room, Black Flamingo, Elsewhere and Magick City. They spend countless hours crate-digging at record shops like Academy Records, Captured Tracks and Rough Trade. As lifelong friends, their creative bond is one forged in a partnership of musical exploration. Their continuous discovery of electronic, indie rock and classical converges as Bottler.

Grow follows Bottler's Clementine EP which was released in May. It featured the single "Weekend," which impressed critics with its eerie, dystopian animated video. The Moderns described Clementine as a "genuinely experimental approach to pop music" while Number 9 proclaimed "the duo can crank out electro-pop hits which are strong enough to go up against already established acts."

Grow represents a time of personal growth for Bottler, both artistically and personally. The tracks are imbued with energetic, focused moments of cathartic release. It was recorded and self-produced in their home studio using their collection of analog synths, guitars, pianos, samples and drum machines. Grow was mixed by Cesar Urbina aka Cubenx (Rone, Cubenx, Yasmine Hamdan, Cyanae) at Retox Tonstudio, and later his personal studio, both in Berlin, Germany. Additional mixing on "Phases" was done by Drew Vandenberg (Toro y Moi, of Montreal, Kishi Bashi, Fred Thomas, Mothers) at Chase Park Transduction in Athens, GA. Grow was mastered by Sam John at Precise Mastering in Hawick, Roxburghshire, Scotland. Grow is Bottler's InFiné Records debut. Surviving the Golden Age said Clementine "exhibits signs of them revving their engines." Consider "Soft Winds" to be the green light.

Listen to the debut single here:

