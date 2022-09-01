Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Boston Manor Share New Single 'Inertia'

Boston Manor Share New Single 'Inertia'

Their new album, Datura, will be released October 14

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  

Boston Manor have released another song from their forthcoming album Datura. Watch the visualizer for "Inertia" below.

Says vocalist Henry Cox of the meaning behind the track, "'Inertia' is a love song I wrote for my wife, the support of whom has guided me through some of the darkest times in my adult life. The partners of touring artists are often forgotten about. They have to spend months alone without the person they love whilst we fly around the world with our friends. They comfort us when we're home sick, cheer us one when we win, and console us when we lose. Often they can be a lifeline to our friends and family, a bridge back to the real world. To me, my wife is many things, home being one of them. This record is about a darkness in my life and the end of the album marks the exit from it. Without her, that never would have been possible."

Datura will be released October 14 via SharpTone Records and features the previously released "Passenger," which delves into the record's nighttime aesthetic with the kind of intense and unrestrained burst of an anthemic chorus for which the band have become known in recent years. The darkness, literally and metaphorically, is also exemplified with "Foxglove," the album's crunching, catchy first single, released back in April.

This is an album that pushes the limits and stretches the boundaries of Boston Manor more than ever before, musically, lyrically, thematically, and conceptually. 2018's Welcome To The Neighbourhood and 2020's GLUE shifted the needle in terms of Boston Manor's sound, incorporating synths into their framework and a heavy focus on atmosphere. Coming off the back of last year's Desperate Times, Desperate Pleasures EP, Datura takes all that one step further.

The first of two parts, this set of songs exists in the dim light between dusk and dawn. It's a record you don't just merely listen to, but one - from the moment the sinister opening strains of first song "Datura (dusk)" begin - you actually inhabit and experience. It's a record that envelops you, drags you into the dark shadows, leaves you cold, breathless, and paranoid. The mood you've just been submerged in is inspired by Cox drinking too much during the height of the pandemic and the dark nights and darker mornings that followed.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Kennedy Kanagawa Talks Scene-Stealing Milky White in INTO THE WOODS on CBS MORNINGSVIDEO: Kennedy Kanagawa Talks Scene-Stealing Milky White in INTO THE WOODS on CBS MORNINGS
September 1, 2022

In a new segment on CBS Mornings, correspondent Jamie Wax sat down with Kennedy Kanagawa, who is the Milky White puppeteer in Into the Woods on Broadway. The puppet, which is mostly made of recylced cardboard, steals the hearts of audiences in the acclaimed Broadway revival of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical. Watch the new video interview now!
THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW Launches Exclusive Channel On Pluto TVTHE ED SULLIVAN SHOW Launches Exclusive Channel On Pluto TV
September 1, 2022

The collection includes Ed Sullivan's Rock 'N' Roll Classics (Rock `N' Roll Hall Of Fame, Rock Legends, The British Invasion, Psychedelic Sixties, Top Hits Of 1965, Top Hits Of 1970, West Coast Rock, Lennon & McCartney Songbook, Sounds Of The Cities, Gone Too Soon, Motortown Review and First Women Of Rock).
Hannah Waddingham, Boy George & More to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UKHannah Waddingham, Boy George & More to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK
September 1, 2022

Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Mel B, Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Lorraine Pascale, Leomie Anderson, Olly Alexander, FKA Twigs, AJ Odudu, Tess Daly, Giovanni Pernice, Aisling Bea and Cathy Dennis all sashay their way on to the glamorous set of a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
Shae Nycole Releases New Single 'RUN IT UP' by Featuring CHOPPAShae Nycole Releases New Single 'RUN IT UP' by Featuring CHOPPA
September 1, 2022

Shae Nycole has released her new single, 'RUN IT UP,' featuring Choppa. 'RUN IT UP' was written by Leavon Sweet, Keisha “Shae” Williams, Julian Blake Ray, Roy Dyshon Warren, Darwin “Choppa” Turner and produced by Leavon Sweet, Roi Chip Anthony and Jason “J.SOL” Lopez.
VIDEO: Latto Shares 'It's Givin'' Music VideoVIDEO: Latto Shares 'It's Givin'' Music Video
September 1, 2022

Directed by Chandler Lass, the video has cameos from famous stars including Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Chlöe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Tiffany “New York” Pollack, Angela Simmons and more. This follows 4x 2022 MTV VMA nominee presenting at the show this past Sunday and the release of her timely new single and video “P***Y.'