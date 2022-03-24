Boston Calling 2022 Announces New Tivoli Audio Orange Stage Lineup
Boston Calling, which makes its highly anticipated return this Memorial Day Weekend - May 27-29, 2022 - with an incredible three-day lineup headlined by Foo Fighters, The Strokes, and Metallica, announced today a dedicated stage for local and regional artists, the new Tivoli Audio Orange Stage.
The largest collection of area talent in the festival's history will perform at the 2022 event, with 12 of the 20 acts with local ties hitting the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage throughout the weekend. The Tivoli Audio Orange Stage joins the festival's established Green Stage, Red Stage and Delta Blue Stage.
Among the celebrated acts from the region performing on the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage are Boston born and Burlington, VT based folk artist, Ali McGuirk; Brockton, MA's electrifying rap collective, Van Buren Records; Boston Music Awards 2020 R&B Artist of the Year and Boston based Miranda Rae; and Boston's own Aaron and the Lord, the talented indie rock duo with deep local music ties.
Rounding out the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage schedule are local and regional artists Born Without Bones, Avenue, The Chelsea Curve, Coral Moons, Dutch Tulips, Cam Meekins, Crooked Coast, and Paper Tigers.
Joining Boston Calling's local and regional acts on the festival's 2022 lineup, and performing across the festival's multiple stages, are more than 50 artists in all. Boston Calling's 2022 bill features an incredibly diverse mix of globally recognized music stars, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and many more. The entire lineup can be found below, listed by day.
2022 Boston Calling Lineup
The current day-by-day lineup for Boston Calling 2022 is as follows. Performance times are forthcoming.
Friday, May 27, 2022
Foo Fighters
Rüfüs Du Sol
HAIM
Avril Lavigne
Cheap Trick
Oliver Tree
The Struts
Paris Jackson
The Backseat Lovers
Grandson
Paris Texas
Mob Rich
Pom Pom Squad
Born Without Bones
Avenue
Miranda Rae
The Chelsea Curve
Saturday, May 28, 2022
The Strokes
Run The Jewels
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Pumas
EARTHGANG
Orville Peck
KennyHoopla
Sudan Archives
Celisse
Hinds
Frances Forever
Charlotte Sands
Julie Rhodes
Van Buren Records
Ali McGuirk
Coral Moons
Dutch Tulips
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Metallica
Weezer
Glass Animals
Modest Mouse
Goose
Ripe
Japanese Breakfast
Cults
Peach Tree Rascals
Horsegirl
Djo
Cam Meekins
Oompa
Cliff Notez
Crooked Coast
Aaron and the Lord
Paper Tigers