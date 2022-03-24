Boston Calling 2022 Announces New Tivoli Audio Orange Stage Lineup

Boston Calling, which makes its highly anticipated return this Memorial Day Weekend - May 27-29, 2022 - with an incredible three-day lineup headlined by Foo Fighters, The Strokes, and Metallica, announced today a dedicated stage for local and regional artists, the new Tivoli Audio Orange Stage.

The largest collection of area talent in the festival's history will perform at the 2022 event, with 12 of the 20 acts with local ties hitting the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage throughout the weekend. The Tivoli Audio Orange Stage joins the festival's established Green Stage, Red Stage and Delta Blue Stage.

Among the celebrated acts from the region performing on the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage are Boston born and Burlington, VT based folk artist, Ali McGuirk; Brockton, MA's electrifying rap collective, Van Buren Records; Boston Music Awards 2020 R&B Artist of the Year and Boston based Miranda Rae; and Boston's own Aaron and the Lord, the talented indie rock duo with deep local music ties.

Rounding out the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage schedule are local and regional artists Born Without Bones, Avenue, The Chelsea Curve, Coral Moons, Dutch Tulips, Cam Meekins, Crooked Coast, and Paper Tigers.

Joining Boston Calling's local and regional acts on the festival's 2022 lineup, and performing across the festival's multiple stages, are more than 50 artists in all. Boston Calling's 2022 bill features an incredibly diverse mix of globally recognized music stars, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and many more. The entire lineup can be found below, listed by day.

2022 Boston Calling Lineup

The current day-by-day lineup for Boston Calling 2022 is as follows. Performance times are forthcoming.

Friday, May 27, 2022

Foo Fighters

Rüfüs Du Sol

HAIM

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

Saturday, May 28, 2022

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

EARTHGANG

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose

Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers