Born & Raised Music Festival Announces Daily Lineups, BBQ Pitmasters & VIP Acoustic Sets

Born & Raised Music Festival, the new Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents, has revealed the daily lineups for its 2021 inaugural experience. Taking over the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, Saturday, September 18th and Sunday, September 19th with a special pre-festival Honky Tonk Friday, September 17th, the first-ever Born & Raised - "a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us" - will feature headlining sets from legendary Texas rock band ZZ Top, who will top the bill on Saturday night, and rising Outlaw country artist Cody Jinks, who will close out the festival on Sunday.

The lineup and details for The Friday Night Honky Tonk have also been revealed. Available to any festival attendee with a full weekend pass, the kick-off party will feature headliner William Clark Green along with sets from Zach Bryan, Tim Montana and Jamie Lin Wilson. More than 30 acts are slated to perform throughout the full weekend including Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram and many more. See below for daily breakdown.

Born & Raised will also feature The BBQ Ranch, curated by legendary Pitmaster Wayne Mueller. Located within the festival grounds, this smokehouse experience will feature cooking demonstrations, a full cash bar, and mouth-watering smoked meat for purchase from some of the top Pitmasters in the region. Joining Mueller, owner/Pitmaster of Central Texas' famed Louie Mueller Barbecue, at The BBQ Ranch will be Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue (Texas; Pitmaster John Brotherton), ChickHoovenSwine BBQ (Kansas; Pitmaster Eric Westervelt), Night Goat Barbecue (Missouri; Pitmaster Vaughn Good), Phatt Tabb's BBQ (Oklahoma; Pitmaster Tabb Singleton), Roegels Barbecue Co. (Texas; Pitmaster Russell Roegels), and The Butcher Stand (Oklahoma; Pitmaster Levi Bousaka). PRESS HERE for more info.

The Red River Saloon VIP area, available only to VIP pass holders, will also feature intimate acoustic sets throughout the weekend. These private sessions, hosted by Jamie Lin Wilson, will showcase unplugged music from Jamie Lin Wilson, Cleto Cordero, Shane Smith, Kaitlin Butts, Cody Canada, Wade Bowen and Holly Beth. Red River Saloon passes, which also include catered lunch and dinner plus non-alcoholic drinks Saturday and Sunday, can be added on to any B&R pass for $199.50.

Weekend passes for Born & Raised are on sale with Weekend General Admission passes starting at $129.50 and reserved seating starting at $275.50. VIP packages, starting at $529.50, include up-close reserved seating, VIP parking, private viewing areas, and beverage service plus access to the Red River Saloon. Tent and RV camping options also available. Single day GA passes, starting at $84.75 per day, will go on sale this Friday, July 23rd at 10am Central Time. Additionally, Born & Raised has also partnered with GovX to provide discounted passes for military and military veterans starting at $119.50. Visit www.bornandraisedfestival.com to view full pricing and package details and to purchase passes; payment plans are available.

The daily lineups for Born & Raised Music Festival are as follows:

Friday, September 17

William Clark Green

Zach Bryan

Tim Montana

Jamie Lin Wilson

Saturday, September 18

ZZ Top

Blackberry Smoke

Lucinda Williams

Pat Green

Jack Ingram

Wade Bowen

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Hayes Carll

Nikki Lane

Flatland Cavalry

Kaitlin Butts

Kylie Frey

Corey Kent

Myron Elkins

Chloe-Beth

Jack Waters & The Unemployed

Sunday, September 19

Cody Jinks

Randy Rogers Band

Parker McCollum

Robert Earl Keen

Stoney LaRue

Paul Cauthen

Zach Bryan

Cody Canada & The Departed

Kolby Cooper

Shane Smith & The Saints

Kat Hasty

Holly Beth

Jason Scott Band

Pony Bradshaw