Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'

The Texas-born and now Colorado-based duo Bonnie & Taylor Sims have released a beautiful ode to their home state of Texas,” Texas Again,” the second single off of their forthcoming self-titled debut album out on September 15th.

Bonnie Sims was born in Austin and grew up in the North Dallas suburb of Richardson Texas in a musical family, and started performing at a very young age. Watching the PBS special Will the Circle Be Unbroken laid the inspirational foundation for her career in music. She took up guitar at 11 and mandolin at 14, diving headfirst into the bluegrass community, honing her craft through jams, camps, and live shows.

Taylor was born and raised in the panhandle town of Canadian, Texas northwest of Amarillo. He grew up singing in church which is where he first became mesmerized by music. In addition to religious music, his home was filled with the sounds from his Dad’s eclectic musical tastes that ranged from James Taylor to Country outlaws like Merle Haggard, George Jones, Waylon Jennings, and Texas songwriters like Robert Roy Keane, Guy Clark, and Townes Van Zandt.

The two met at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas in the music program and have been together as partners in life and music ever since.

Although they call Colorado home and are ingrained in the music scene there, nostalgia and a yearning for home is inevitable. Taylor told the Bluegrass Situation that "Texas Again started out to be an epic, Grapes of Wrath-esq story of the Sims family but it soon turned into a love story for the motherland. The diversity of Texas geography has always been in my heart and you can see it all if you're willing to drive 18 hrs in between it all. I love Colorado but nostalgia is a helluva drug and Texas will be forever home...it will get these ashes when it's done.”

Although the forthcoming album is their debut album as Bonnie and Taylor Sims, the two are RIAA Certified Gold recording artists. They have seen breakaway global success with their song “I See Red” which has over 250 Million streams with their project Everybody Loves an Outlaw, had a major label deal with Columbia, have toured the world, and graced the stages of major festivals.

Amidst this wave of newfound success Bonnie and Taylor never lost touch with the thing that was most important to them: writing songs and making music with each other. With the shift the world took during the pandemic came the need for the duo to go down a different path and change directions artistically.

This summer sees the band on the road throughout their adopted state of Colorado. Find information on the tour dates HERE.