Bombay Bicycle Club Releases New Single 'Turn the World On'

British guitar band Bombay Bicycle Club premiere their new single “Turn the World On,” from their forthcoming sixth studio album, My Big Day, due October 20 via AWAL. 

It’s vocalist Jack Steadman’s reflection on becoming a parent for the first time and the hopefulness of youth that’s reminiscent of their album Flaws in its folk sensibilities and breezy melody, but with a maturity and refinement indicative of a band creating their best work to date.

“‘Turn The World On' is the last song Jack wrote for the album and also the most personal. Some of us became parents for the first time when we were writing and recording over the last couple of years and ‘Turn the World On’ is a reflection on becoming a parent and the hopefulness of youth. To capture the spirit of the song, we tried to recreate Jack's childhood bedroom for the video,” explains the band.

Following a run of very special karaoke fan shows in the UK, Bombay Bicycle Club are now pleased to share initial details of four intimate, acoustic shows in unusual locations around the UK in association with Sofar Sounds for later this month. Whilst the specific locations of each show remains a secret, they will happen in Cardiff, Leeds, London and Brighton in September.

Fans can enter a competition to win two tickets for the secret show of their choice when pre-ordering the new record from selected independent record shop within each city: Spillers Records (Cardiff), Crash Records (Leeds), Resident Records (Brighton), and Flashback Records (London). Full information is available at https://bombay.ffm.to/sofartour.

My Big Day was produced by Steadman at The Church Studios in North London and then back at the band’s own studio. It features an eclectic host of guest vocalists that perfectly encapsulates the breadth of the band’s widespread appeal. Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Holly Humberstone and Nilüfer Yanya all lend their voices across the course of the record, with a fifth special guest releasing a song with the band later this fall.

Jack sits on both sides of the glass for the duration of the record, having previously produced their fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow, and co-production with John Congleton for 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong.

Additional production comes from Paul Epworth on the track Heaven and Ben Allen who co-produces Turn The World On—the band previously worked with Allen on their hit single “Shuffle” back in 2011. The record was mixed by Dave Fridmann (renowned for his work with The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT, HAIM).

The album is available for pre-order HERE.

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB LIVE

September 19—Cardiff
September 20—Leeds
September 21—London
September 22—Brighton

Instore/Outstore UK Live Dates 

October 17—Academy 2—Leicester (in association with Truck)
October 18—The Academy—Oxford (in association with Truck)
October 19—PRYZM—London (in association with Banquet Records)
October 20—Rough Trade East, London
October 21—Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl)
October 22—The Church—Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance
October 22—Marble Factory—Bristol (in association with Rough Trade)
October 23—The Empire—Coventry (in association with HMV)
October 24—Hangar 34—Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records)
October 25—Liquid Room—Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records)
October 26—Fat Sam’s—Dundee (in association with Assai Records)

European Headline Tour 

November 13—Riviera—Madrid
November 14—Sala Apolo—Barcelona
November 16—Alcatraz, Milan
November 17—Tonhalle—Munich
November 18—Docks—Lausanne
November 19—Docks—Hamburg
November 21—Trabendo—Paris
November 22—Columbiahalle—Berlin
November 23—Progresja—Warsaw
November 25—De Roma—Antwerp
November 26– Live Music Hall, Cologne
November 27—Melkweg—Amsterdam
November 28—Melkweg—Amsterdam

Photographer credit: Tom Oxley



