Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain & Planet Drum Playing Frost Amphitheater

Bobby Weir and Mickey Hart announce one special night featuring performances by their respective projects, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros and Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain and Planet Drum at the Frost Amphitheater in Stanford, CA on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Fans can sign up for the artist pre-sale today here or here. Artist presale starts Wednesday, March 16th @ 10am PST and general public on sale is Friday, March 18 at 10am PST. More info/tickets HERE.

Enhanced Experience ticket packages will be available for this special show via CID Entertainment and On Location. Packages include a concert ticket with early venue entry plus access to a special viewing area and pre-show lounge, exclusive merchandise and more. Seamless Experience packages that simply bundle an early entry concert ticket with merchandise are also available.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, consisting of Weir, Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti featuring The Wolfpack, a string and brass quintet, along with Barry Sless on pedal steel, are currently on a spring tour which started at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and will end with two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros' first ever vinyl collection of recorded material is out now on Third Man Records.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros formed in 2018 by Weir along with Don Was and Jay Lane. The band set out performing the expansive catalogue of Grateful Dead, Bobby's solo albums and more and has toured extensively throughout the US.

This marks the first time in 15 years that Planet Drum-Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain, Giovanni Hidalgo and Sikiru Adepoju-will perform live. They will be joined by Isaac Eady (Tedeschi Trucks' drummer) on drum kit and several Latin and Indian percussionists as well as West African vocalists. In 1991, Mickey Hart and Zakir Hussain, formed Planet Drum, a global percussion ensemble that brought together the greatest rhythm masters from around the globe to create a one of a kind supergroup.

Planet Drum's self-titled 1991 release remains of one of the most successful percussion recordings to this day, topping the Billboard Charts for 26 weeks and winning the first ever GRAMMY Award for Best World Music Album.

The Grateful Dead played the Frost Amphitheater at Stanford in Palo Alto 14 times, with two shows each in 1982, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, and 1989.