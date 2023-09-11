Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart & More Join Playa Luna's Dead Ahead

This all-inclusive vacation experience will be hosted at Moon Palace Resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico January 12-15, 2024.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Announced today, a Caribbean concert vacation dubbed “Dead Ahead Festival”. This all-inclusive vacation experience will be hosted at Moon Palace Resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico January 12-15, 2024.

The event will celebrate the Grateful Dead songbook featuring two nights of curated collaborations themed “Dead Ahead” with Bobby Weir, Mickey Hart, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge, Don Was & Jay Lane featuring Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Rick Mitarotonda, Margo Price and very special guest Sturgill Simpson.

Guests will enjoy two nights of performances from the Dead Ahead collaboration, and two more nights of music with one headlining performance from Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack as well as a night of celebrations of Jerry Garcia Band with sets by Oteil & Friends and Lettuce. Additional support artists include Orebolo, LP Giobbi, Sierra Hull, Brittney Spencer, Jaime Wyatt and a late night rhythmic experience with Mickey Hart’s Noche de Ondas.

A full itinerary inclusive of pool parties, beach stage performances and late night shows will be revealed in the coming weeks. Hosted at the spectacular AAA Four Diamond Awarded, Moon Palace Cancún - the event will include four unforgettable nights of intimate concerts on a private stretch of white sand beach just feet from the Caribbean Sea.

Moon Palace Cancún will provide guests with a wide range of luxury accommodations just steps from Dead Ahead’s state-of-the-art concert venue. This oceanfront sanctuary offers magnificent rooms, gourmet all-inclusive food and drink, 24-hour room service as well as plenty of activities on both land and sea, including the luxurious AWE-Spa and a 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

In addition to daytime pool parties, curated activities throughout the resort, and nightly concerts on the beach, guests will be encouraged to enrich their weekend with exploration of the Yucatan Peninsula’s natural beauty and rich Mayan culture through various off-site adventures including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, sailing on luxury catamarans to Isla Mujeres, and more.

All-inclusive packages for Dead Ahead Festival 2024 will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 15th at 1 PM EDT on www.deadaheadfestival.com. Previous Playa Luna guests will be invited to return to the beach via a special Pre-Sale, which begins Thursday, September 14th at 1 PM EDT.

For more information about Dead Ahead Festival 2024, including how to book all-inclusive packages and payment plan details, please visit: www.deadaheadfestival.com.



