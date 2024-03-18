Bob Junior Drops Debut Album 'friends Vol. 1' With Focus Track Feat. Bethany Cosentino

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chilean / Norwegian producer Esteban Munoz aka bob junior has today released his debut LP friends vol. 1 via Norwegian tastemaker label 777 Music. friends vol. 1 features collaborations with Bethany Cosentino, Dent May, Alfie Templeman, FUR, Inner Wave, Paul Cherry, and more.

Of the focus track “Always (All The Time)”, featuring Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast), Munoz said “I was lucky enough to have Bethany in the studio with me for one day last time I was in LA. We spent most of the time hanging out and getting to know each other. Talked about everything between heaven and earth, touching on subjects such as anxiety and mental health, and it felt really natural to write about this with her.

Sonically, the instrumental goes hand in hand with the heaviness that is anxiety. When writing about this, it's important to take time and not rush anything. These feelings need to be converted into words and melodies without the pressure of time, and even though we finished it up in one session, we didn't rush anything and I feel like we were successful in communicating our thoughts and feelings. Music is by far the best way for me to deal with these inner struggles. I've been a big fan of Bethany's art for a long, long time, and it's a true honor to have written this song with her and to have her be part of my debut album.”

Bethany Cosentino spoke on the track saying “I met bob junior on a rainy day in LA. He played me an unfinished version of this track in the studio and I instantly felt inspired to write to it. It's about that darkness that we all feel sometimes - the inability to get out of your head, get out into the world and make connections with people. It's about looking for new results in the same old habits. I'm a believer in searching for hope at the bottom of every well, so this song has a glimmer of that in it. Eventually, the darkness pushes you towards the light, but before you get there you really have to go through it.”

After spending the better part of 7 years as the mentor, co-writer, co-producer and drummer for his younger brother boy pablo, Esteban Munoz took some time for himself in 2023. He relocated to Los Angeles from Bergen, Norway and started to write and produce music under the moniker boy junior. This project was built on the notion that releasing music should be fun and not limited by marketing cycles, tour plans or deadlines. And it has succeeded.

Early singles with Dent May, Alfie Templeman, and Inner Wave have been making the rounds on DSP playlists, getting spins at tastemaker radio stations like KEXP and Sirius XMU and receiving acclaim from outlets including FLOOD Magazine, Northern Transmissions, New Noise Magazine, Glasse Factory, Ghettoblaster and more.

friends vol. 1 was originally conceptualized as a mixtape wherein each song takes on the style of the collaborator, but bob junior started to build a framework around the tracks to create connective elements. You'll not only find new singles by well-known indie artists like Bethany Cosentino, but also interludes with family members, a phone call with his dad and the debut single of his wife.

Esteban Munoz was dubbed “bob junior” at a young age by his family for reasons that he's still not entirely sure about. The Munoz family (who are inclined to nickname its members) calls Bergen, Norway home but their roots are in Chile. Munoz's younger brother Nico is now known the world over by his Munoz family nickname “boy pablo”.

Esteban spent many years playing and producing in the Norwegian punk and underground scenes before he helped his brother record his debut single as a 16th birthday present. Since then, he's been an instrumental part of building the boy pablo project, tallying up over 1 billion streams in the process. He's also been able to work with other platinum selling artists like Cuco and Astrid S while becoming known as a very down to earth, multitalented and positive presence in the studio.

Photo Credit: Will Richter