Bluegrass Pride Presents Queer-Centered Virtual Valentine's Day Sing Along

Tune in on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 1pm PST / 4pm EST.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Bluegrass Pride, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to uplifting LGBTQ+ folks in American roots music, invites the public to join them for a special Valentine's Day edition of their monthly livestream series, Live With Bluegrass Pride.

On Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 1pm PST / 4pm EST old-time musicians, multi-instrumentalists, and educators Rachel Eddy & Em Hammond will lead Bluegrass Pride members and fans in a beginner-friendly jam-along of queer-centered love songs to celebrate the occasion. Viewers will be able to watch via BGP's Facebook page, YouTube channel, and website.

Live With Bluegrass Pride benefits each month's featured artists as well as supporting the ongoing work of Bluegrass Pride! The virtual event is free to attend, but there is a suggested $25 donation. DONATE HERE.

Launched in the fall of 2020 after the smashing success of Bluegrass Pride's flagship virtual event, Porch Pride, Live with Bluegrass Pride is a periodic livestream series celebrating LGBTQ+ folks and their allies in bluegrass, old-time, country, and beyond. Most months, viewers enjoy songs and casual conversation from the Bluegrass Pride family of artists and bands, but on occasion, we want our shows to include YOU! So on February 14, BGP and featured musicians Rachel Eddy (they/them) & Em


