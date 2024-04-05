Blue Lab Beats Release “Say Wow” ft. IDK and Jay Prince

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY-winning UK duo Blue Lab Beats released their new single “Say Wow,” taken from their eagerly anticipated fourth studio album Blue Eclipse(out April 19th via Blue Note Records). Following their collaborations on previous singles with the likes of Kojey Radical, Daley, Kaidi, Poppy Daniels, Richie Seivwright, and Camilla George, “Say Wow” sees multi-talented rapper/producer/artists Jay Prince and IDK join forces with Blue Lab Beats on this ridiculously funky hip-hop track, once again displaying the sheer scope and versatility of the duo’s musical palette.

Listen to Blue Lab Beats “Say Wow” feat. Jay Prince and IDK

“We worked with an amazing keyboard player and producer, Nico Harris on this track and it came together really quickly, in a couple of hours in fact as it flowed so naturally!” Blue Lab Beats explains. “We sampled Nico and improvised and added the drum beat to give the track some added bounce. For the past year we’ve been listening to IDK loads and we just love his approach with his flow and wordplay. For the second verse we chose someone from the UK, our bro Jay Prince. When we heard his verse we just knew this song was fully complete.”