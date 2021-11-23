Bloc Party Releases New Song & Sets Album Release

Bloc Party announced details of their forthcoming sixth studio album Alpha Games, out April 29th 2022 via Infectious / BMG. Alpha Games is the band's first studio album since 2016's Hymns. Alongside the album announcement, Bloc Party have shared new single "Traps" as the first taste of the upcoming record. Pre-save the new album here.

Produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, IDLES), "Traps" sees the band returning to the raucous, high-octane sound of their earliest work in an outburst of propulsive post-punk.

Bloc Party singer, songwriter and guitarist Kele Okereke on the single said, "From the moment we wrote 'Traps', we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album; playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors."

Listen to the new single here: