Blitz Union Releases New Single 'Freak Anthem'

With their captivating performances and unwavering passion, Blitz Union has solidified their position as one of Europe's most enthralling live bands.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

With their captivating performances and unwavering passion, Blitz Union has solidified their position as one of Europe's most enthralling live bands. This Czech EDM rock quartet has garnered immense praise for their two highly acclaimed EPs and their debut album "Absolution," which received high praises from both fans and media. As the band prepares for their upcoming appearances at some of Europe's biggest summer festivals (Votvírák, M'Era Luna, Mix Music Fest, and Amphi Festival) they are thrilled to present their electrifying and thought-provoking new single "Freak Anthem".

"Freak Anthem," challenges the pressure to conform to societal ideals of perfection in every aspect of life. The song encourages individuals to embrace their true selves, even if they perceive themselves as unconventional. Whether it's embracing non-conformity through fashion or simply being content with oneself, the message conveyed is clear-embrace people's choices and celebrate our uniqueness. Blitz Union calls for empathy towards one another's personal journeys, fostering an environment free from judgment.

Recorded in Prague and Berlin, "Freak Anthem" showcases the band's dedication to crafting a remarkable sonic experience. The accompanying music video features each band member representing a different "freak" archetype, further accentuating the song's empowering message. Notably, the song was mastered by David Gnozzi of Mix Bus TV, ensuring a production that matches the band's boundless energy and creativity.

Lead singer Mark Blitz passionately expresses, "In our own way, we are all essentially freaks. And we want to invite our fans to join the Blitz Union Movement." In no time, over 17k Instagram followers and nearly 60k monthly Spotify listeners have answered this call, a testament to the band's extraordinary connection with their audience. Embodying the voice of their generation, Blitz Union is tirelessly working on new visions for consistent and animated collaborations with their global fanbase. As teenagers face an increasingly challenging time, Blitz Union's "Freak Anthem" serves as a rallying cry, providing solace and inspiration to those who dare to stand out and redefine societal conventions. The band invites you to join their movement, as together, we can ignite change and transform the world.

Watch the Official Music Video below!




