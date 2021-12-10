Blame My Youth Release New Single 'Feel It In The Morning'

Blame My Youth, the name Sean Van Vleet records under, has shared a new song, "Feel It In the Morning." He began Blame My Youth in 2020 but it wasn't until this fall that he was able to take his band out on the road, playing a series of festivals across the U.S.

The video that accompanies "Feel It In The Morning" is an homage to that time and features footage of the band playing as well as a behind-the-scenes peek into their life on tour. Van Vleet says the song should be played "on your way to get hammered."

Blame My Youth's debut single "Fantastic" has earned over 5 million global streams (and climbing) and hit the top 30 at Active Rock radio. It has landed on Spotify's "New Noise" and "Rock Hard" playlists. Van Vleet has also shared "Tentacles" (which hit Spotify's "The New Alt" and "New Noise" playlists) and the emotionally charged "Go To Sleep," a rock interpolation of an old folktale "Didn't Nobody Leave But the Baby." Blame My Youth has also released "Dance With My Demons." which saw pickup from the likes of NPR and American Songwriter. Most recently he released "Okay With It."

Since creating Blame My Youth, Van Vleet has worked with Billboard's #1 producer Joey Moi who has production credit on all songs. The two also collaborated on Right Where You Belong," which was written and recorded exclusively for the GRAMMY-nominated soundtrack to Bill And Ted Face The Music - it played during the movie's closing credits - and marked the debut of Blame My Youth.

Blame My Youth is also credited with writing a number of other recently-released singles including OCTAVIO the Dweeb's "Someday I'll Be Happy," (as heard on AltNation) and Mating Rituals' "Old Disco." Further, he has six new songs on NVDES newest album Psychomagic (released 4/30) and 11 songs on the latest FITZ album Head up High including the last single "Head Up High" (Top 20 on Hot AC) and the current single "Congratulations (feat. Bryce Vine)." Additionally, he co-wrote Arrested Youth's single "EGO."

Blame My Youth is Van Vleet's return to the band format, bringing all of the earworm-y grandiosity that permeated his quietly complicated pop gems. Sean Van Vleet first success came with Empires, a Chicago based indie band with several releases, an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman and festival appearances such as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more during tours with Death Cab for Cutie, Deerhunter, Alkaline Trio and others. After Empires called it quits in 2015, he connected with friend Josh Ocean (NVDES) to build an impenetrable musical bond that has seen their explosive "laptop punk" find its way into placements around the world including the likes of Samsung, Google and Apple iPhone advertisements.

As Van Vleet was writing the first Blame My Youth songs he shared them with close friends including some of the people he worked with along the way - a crew mostly renowned for their time in Nashville - Big Loud's Seth England, Craig Wiseman and Moi. They have long wanted to collaborate and while Big Loud primarily work in the country music space, there was no denying that Blame My Youth was something special, and they quickly signed Sean to their new label imprint Big Loud Rock. "I met them all 10 years ago," recalls Van Vleet. "Not only are we really good friends, but I think we all knew that we would eventually work on something awesome together. It's just about the right timing."

With Blame My Youth, Van Vleet is showcasing his overwhelmingly feel-good approach with nods to Andrew WK's brazenly positive big bang and Post Malone's inescapable pop sensibility, all with touches of darkness and vulnerability throughout. It's music meant for maximum volume while recovering from a life on maximum volume, yet so earnest, singular and inescapable that it relates to anyone who has fought through any sort of adversity.

Watch the video for the new single here: