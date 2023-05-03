Blake Mills to Be Joined By Chris Weisman on West Coast Summer Tour Dates

This June, Grammy-winning producer, composer, guitarist and songwriter Blake Mills is playing a run of shows around his performance with Joni Mitchell at Washington's The Gorge Amphitheater. Joining him will be frequent musical collaborator Chris Weisman.

The duo will kick off performances in select cities along the West Coast, where they will be playing new music from a forthcoming album to be released later this year. See below for full tour routing. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, and will be available HERE.

Grammy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award Producer of the Year nominee, Blake Mills (b. 1986) has released four acclaimed solo albums and produced, played and recorded with artists such as Fiona Apple, Alabama Shakes, Phoebe Bridgers, Perfume Genius, Moses Sumney, Bob Dylan, Laura Marling, Cass McCombs, Weyes Blood and Randy Newman among others.

His album Mutable Set, released in in 2020, was praised by Pitchfork as "a hushed collection that floats through the subconscious like a tender dream" and earned their Best New Music title. Most recently, Mills worked as the Executive Music Producer and chief songwriter on Amazon Prime's limited series Daisy Jones and the Six, writing and producing all the original songs from the show and its accompanying record Aurora.

Mills collaborated closely with the singer and guitarist Weisman as well as with other lauded musicians-Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne and Phoebe Bridgers included-on the music for the critically acclaimed original soundtrack.

Chris Weisman (b. 1975) is a songwriter living in Brattleboro, Vermont. His dozens of homespun, self-released solo albums are a kaleidoscope of vaulting melodies, wild poetry, overload harmony, melting bridges, and jazz solos.

He is the author of Nonmusical Patterns and their Musical Uses (for Guitar in Standard Tuning), the inventor of Inverted Tuning, and an active member of Intangible Shirt Company: an extemporizing crush of New England Transcendentalist hippie types.

BLAKE MILLS FEATURING CHRIS WEISMAN

June 13-Tractor Tavern-Seattle, WA

June 14-The Old Church-Portland, OR

June 16-August Hall-San Francisco, CA

June 17-Little Saint-Healdsburg, CA

June 20-Pappy and Harriet's-Pioneertown, CA

June 22-The Pico Union Project-Los Angeles, CA

photo credit: Kyle Thomas