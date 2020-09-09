Blacktop Mojo Announce Acoustic Storytellers Viral Concert

Blacktop Mojo will perform an acoustic storytellers concert available for online viewing on Wednesday, September 30, beginning at 4PM EST.

Blacktop Mojo will perform an acoustic storytellers concert available for online viewing on Wednesday, September 30, beginning at 4pm est.

The show will feature songs from the bands' three studio albums: I Am, Burn The Ships, and Under The Sun, as well as a selection of their most popular cover songs. Supporting Blacktop Mojo on this special performance will be RavenEye from the UK, Like Machines, Nathan Bergman, and upcoming Texas band American Merit.

Tickets for the live stream are $7 with multiple merch bundles also available for purchase. The stream will remain available for an additional 48 hours for on demand viewing especially for fans in international time zones.

To pre order the show, go here.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You