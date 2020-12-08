Blackout Problems Release Powerful Video for 'Lady Earth'

Blackout Problems have released a powerful video addressing the climate emergency for their new single 'LADY EARTH'. The track is taken from their forthcoming album DARK out January 15th via Sony Music/Music For Nations, available to pre-order here.

'LADY EARTH' is an energetic and raw cut, which flows delicate synth-led calm into intense guitar-driven power. Serene and prayerful moments swell into fervent distorted soundscapes as the band deliver a hard-hitting message on the need for change, no matter of age or background. The video depicts the fragility and hostility both humankind and nature are capable of, playing as a formidable reminder that both the world and our fellow man should be treated with care and respect.

"Seeing Greta Thunberg on the news gave me a strange feeling," frontman and guitarist Mario Radetzky begins about the inspiration for the song, "I was reminded of how I was when I was sixteen and I felt like I was light-years away from what teens are capable of doing these days.

"It wasn't like I wasn't interested in what was going on back then, it was more like I wouldn't have thought we could be the kids who make a difference and open some eyes. Sitting in school being taught by the books that made and changed history, you sometimes tend to forget the here and now. History is made all around us, right now, and we shouldn't wait to participate. No one is too small to make a difference."

'LADY EARTH' follows the release of the upbeat and energetic 'BROTHER' , the pensive and pulsing 'DARK' and the emotionally-charged anthem 'MURDERER' , all taken from the upcoming album, which reflects the band's response to some of the alarming headlines of recent years, including the resurgence of right-wing forces and the worldwide triumph of populism.

Alongside the album release Blackout Problems are releasing the in-depth documentary DARK DAYS - THE DOCUMENTARY, which focuses on the creation of the album and the current state of being in a band and living life in Germany, and indeed Europe, today. Episode three is out now and available to watch here

Blackout Problems have independently released two albums Holy (2016) and KAOS (2018), on their own Munich Warehouse label, having turned down major label overtures to retain full creative control. Nevertheless, the band roared into the official German album charts and saw their online presence and worldwide fan-base skyrocket.

The four-piece have toured extensively across the globe, playing at festivals including The Great Escape, Rock am Ring and Rock Im Ring and last year they completed a forty-date European tour as support act to Royal Republic, followed by their first headline international tour with performances in England, France, Holland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria and Switzerland.

Blackout Problems in 2020 show an exciting evolution from their earlier days. Now signed to Sony Music worldwide and partnering with legendary label Music For Nations in the UK, they stand poised for international success. Their new music captures the weltschmerz of a generation and gives a voice to those who are willing to stand up for love, respect and social justice.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles