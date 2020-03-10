Blacklisted Announce Two-Song EP EYE FOR AN EYE

After more than a decade as a band, Blacklisted have evolved from a straightforward hardcore band into a group willing to explore the expanding dimensions of their creative minds. Blacklisted released their debut album "...The Beat Goes On" in 2005, followed by milestones "Heavier Than Heaven, Lonelier Than God," "No One Deserves to be Here More than Me," and their magnum opus, "When People Grow, People Go," all on Deathwish Inc. within that decade. Blacklisted went on to tour the globe and perform these ripping and relatable songs for people around the world.

Listen to "Eye for an Eye" below!

Often forgotten in their story is the sheer power of their early years; "Eye for an Eye" is the beat of that primordial heart. Today, these incredible songs which originally appeared on the "Dead Man's Hands III" 7"EP (the 2005 split with First Blood), are now available digitally and on 7 inch EP via Deathwish Inc. Gritty and metallic in nature, these songs were the introduction of Blacklisted to the Deathwish world. Today, they still stand as classics of the hardcore sub-genre that they helped shape and define.

Blacklisted's Eye For An Eye EP is available for pre-order now on digital and vinyl formats.

Blacklisted's Eye For An Eye Track Listing:

1. Nowhere, USA

2. Eye For An Eye





