Blackberry Smoke Share Live Version of 'Run Away From It All'

Acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke recently debuted a new live version of their song "Run Away From It All."

Of the song, lead singer Charlie Starr reflects, "This is one of four songs I wrote with [former Buckcherry guitarist] Keith Nelson. We weren't writing for any particular project, we were just writing some songs and boy! they turned out to be good ones. 'Run Away From It All' was the first one we wrote together and I think it speaks for itself. It's got a nice little swagger to it and a nice groove. The lyrics are about how nice it would be if we could run away from our problems."

The live version of the track comes from the band's new project Homecoming: Live In Atlanta, a live album and concert film, which will be released on November 15. Recorded at their annual "Brothers and Sisters Holiday Homecoming" show at Atlanta's Tabernacle last November, both the album and film-directed by Ted Roach and Lagan Sebert-are now available for pre-order. In advance of the release, the film's official trailer can be viewed.

Over the past six years, Blackberry Smoke has raised more than $350,000 to benefit children's cancer research through a variety of "Brothers and Sisters" events such as the Holiday Homecoming shows, the "Brothers and Sisters Reunion Weekend" in Maryville, TN and their recent Ride For CURE event hosted by Tom Glavine. The seventh annual "Brothers and Sisters Holiday Homecoming" will once again take place this fall at Atlanta's Tabernacle on November 29 and 30.

Of the project, Starr shares, "We are really excited to have everyone experience an Atlanta Homecoming show at the Tabernacle. With this live album and film, we tried to capture that special energy. We feel that Homecoming lets you hear and see how much fun we have at those shows."

The release features songs from across the band's acclaimed career including several from their latest full-length album, Find A Light. The album debuted as the best-selling Country and Americana/Folk album in the country, entered at #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart. Of the album, NPR Musicpraises, "...Find a Light pushes the envelope while providing that famous Blackberry Smoke autonomy, delivered with soulful vocals, haunting harmonies and kick ass songs." Following the album's release, Blackberry Smoke returned to the studio and recorded The Southern Ground Sessions as an accompaniment to Find A Light. The 6-song EP was recorded live at Southern Ground studio in Nashville, TN and features acoustic versions of five album tracks as well as a rendition of Tom Petty's "You Got Lucky" featuring Amanda Shires.

Known for their electric live shows, the Atlanta-based band will continue to tour throughout 2019 with upcoming stops at Jacksonville's Florida Theatre, Key West's Key West Amphitheater and Orlando's House of Blues. They will also perform a special show at London's SSE Arena with Tedeschi Trucks Band next year. See below for complete details.

Blackberry Smoke is Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards). Since their debut in 2004, the band has independently released six full-length records and has toured relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans.

HOMECOMING: LIVE IN ATLANTA TRACK LIST

1. "Nobody Gives A Damn"

2. "Waiting For The Thunder"

3. "Pretty Little Lie"

4. "Let It Burn"

5. "Beat Seat In The House"

6. "Medicate My Mind"

7. "Sleeping Dogs"

8. "Run Away From It All"

9. "Running Through Time"

10. "Lord Strike Me Dead"

11. "Mother Mountain"

12. "Ain't Got The Blues"

13. "Free On The Wing"

14. "One Horse Town"

15. "I'll Keep Ramblin'"

16. "Flesh and Bone"

17. "Not Fade Away"

18. "Ain't Much Left Of Me"

BONUS TRACKS:

19. "Up The Road"

20. "Payback's A Bitch"

21. "Space Captain"

BLACKBERRY SMOKE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 29-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle

November 30-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle

December 27-Key West, FL-An Acoustic Evening at The Key West

December 28-Key West, FL-Key West Amphitheater

December 30-Jacksonville, FL-Florida Theatre

December 31-Orlando, FL-House of Blues

February 1, 2020-London, U.K.-SSE Arena*

*with Tedeschi Trucks Band





