Blackberry Smoke Donates $50,000 to CURE Childhood Cancer

Acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke presented CURE Childhood Cancer with a donation of $50,000 at their seventh-annual "Brothers and Sisters Holiday Homecoming Show" over Thanksgiving weekend in Atlanta. Over the past six years, Blackberry Smoke has raised more than $400,000 to benefit children's cancer research through a variety of "Brothers and Sisters" events such as the Holiday Homecoming shows, the "Brothers and Sisters Reunion Weekend" in Maryville, TN and their recent Ride For CURE event hosted by Tom Glavine, which included more than 500 motorcycle riders participating in a ride to raise critical funds for CURE.

Blackberry Smoke has steadfastly supported CURE Childhood Cancer and other pediatric cancer causes for several years after drummer Brit Turner's daughter Lana was diagnosed with stage IV neuroblastoma in 2009 at age 3. Fortunately, she made a full recovery and is now a happy and thriving 13-year-old.

"When Lana was diagnosed with stage IV neuroblastoma, we were told there was very little chance for her survival," shares Turner. "It was a scary journey for our family, but now that our daughter is thriving, we are raising money for CURE's important pediatric cancer research and support for other childhood cancer patients and their families." The band has designated the $50,000 contribution to CURE to advance research through precision medicine and to support patients and families going through the unimaginable journey of childhood cancer.

Of the donation, CURE Childhood Cancer's Executive Director Kristin Connor shares, "After meeting Lana, Brit and Shannon Turner when Lana was battling cancer, it is truly wonderful to see Lana thriving and so meaningful that Brit and Blackberry Smoke continue to be champions in the battle against childhood cancer today. Brit is so passionate about helping other children, ensuring they, too, have good outcomes. We are incredibly humbled that all members of Blackberry Smoke share in his passion and give hard-earned funds to defeat childhood cancer and save lives."

Since their debut in 2004, Blackberry Smoke has independently released seven full-length albums as well as their most recent project Homecoming: Live In Atlanta-a new live album and concert film. Recorded at their annual "Brothers and Sisters Holiday Homecoming" show at Atlanta's Tabernacle last November, the album recently debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Album Sales chart as well as in the top 10 on Billboard's Country Album Sales chart and Rock Album Sales chart (stream/purchase here). Of the release, American Songwriter declares, "a perfect way to experience the excitement, intensity and eclectic aspects of the Blackberry Smoke sound...It exposes the various influences that make Blackberry Smoke both embrace and transcend the Southern rock tag and is the next best thing to being there."

Blackberry Smoke is Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards).

Photo Credit: Rick Diamond





