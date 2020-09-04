Black Trans Record Label Drops New Mixtape

Blxck Cxsper has dropped the new mixtape, EUROSTAR vol. 1, which features labelmates, Jupiter Gray and Jae.

Born of a desire to break the glass ceiling for Black Trans artists, indie label, Trans Trenderz, seeks to assure that the artistic contributions of Transgender artists are never erased. Now, artist and label founder, Blxck Cxsper has dropped the new mixtape, EUROSTAR vol. 1, which features labelmates, Jupiter Gray and Jae.

Blxck Cxsper crafted EUROSTAR vol. 1 over the course of two weeks. As the songs flowed out, they realized there was a theme of unconditional love. "Love songs are some of the most relatable songs for a reason; love is a very universal language that every human experiences but in the mainstream industry the narrative behind those songs is very cisheteronormative," Cxsper says. "When you're a black trans person it's tough because most people already deem you unattractive or unworthy of their affection." EUROSTAR vol.1 aims to change that. It's a mixtape that aims to normalize trans and queer love and bring those narratives to a broader audience.

The title of the tape is a nod to Cxsper's French heritage. Like most of their songs, this mixtape is bilingual. Eurostar is the name of the underwater train connecting France to Great Britain; here, it is the bridge between two languages, as well as a metaphor for a relationship. "Falling in love is like hopping on a train which takes you from your home / your comfort zone and makes you realize that the rest of the world can feel like home too. It's this feeling of anticipation when you're traveling to a place that is unknown yet exciting. There is also the realization that everybody steps into a relationship with different baggage, which they should know the content of before stepping onto that train."

Launched in 2016 after a successful mixtape of the same name, Trans Trenderz recently launched The Ghostly Beats Project, pairing Black Trans artists with high caliber industry allies, from producers to graphic designers, to release their music into the mainstream. Most recently, they partnered with producer/engineer Joel Hamilton of Studio G Brooklyn, where Trans Trenderz artists are now recording singles.

There are several genre-spanning new releases in the works from Trans Trenderz artists, including rapper/singer, Jupiter Gray, R&B/pop singer-songwriter, Jæ, indie-folk/soul singer-songwriter, Apollo Flowerchild, electro-pop singer, Heather Hills, and hip-hop artist Lady Londyn. "There isn't one way to look or sound Trans, and we want our repertoire to showcase that," says Cxsper. "People in our communities are groundbreakers and we are expecting genres to mash and merge and new sounds to be created."

EUROSTAR VOL. 1 TRACKLISTING

1 Hamza - Life (English Version) [Prod. by Ponko]

2 Making Music [prod. by NK Music]

3 Cynical (ft. Jupiter Gray) [prod. by HossyBeats]

4 Castle [Prod. by DepoOnTheBeat]

5 Ride or Die [Prod. by Dystinkt]

6 Je Sais Qu'Je Mens [Prod. by 27Corazones Beats]

7 Yours (ft. Jæ) [Prod. by Blxck Cxsper]

8 Ella Mai - Trip [Prod. by Blxck Cxsper]

9 Best [Prod. Benihana Boy x Roc Legion]

10 Gare Du Nord [Prod. by Younga]

