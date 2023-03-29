Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Black Thought & El Michels Affair Share New Single 'I'm Still Somehow'

It shows yet another side of their highly anticipated collaborative LP Glorious Game out April 14 on Big Crown Records.

Mar. 29, 2023  

GRAMMY® Award-winning legendary MC and The Roots Co-Founder Black Thought and acclaimed cinematic soul luminary El Michels Affair uncover a new single entitled "I'm Still Somehow." It shows yet another side of their highly anticipated collaborative LP Glorious Game out April 14 on Big Crown Records.

On the track, dreamy blues guitar wraps around soulful harmonies as Black Thought launches into tightly woven verbal tapestry punctuated by observations such as "If it's the last dance, with that said, it's the last chance to evolve." His breathless rhymes never relent, gliding atop the soulful soundtrack-worthy production.

To celebrate the arrival of the album, El Michels Affair and Black Thought will host a Glorious Game release party on May 18 at Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn, NY. The show sold out immediately.

They revealed the title track "Glorious Game" (feat. KIRBY) earlier this month. Instantly, Rolling Stone proclaimed, "The track is anchored by stuttering drums and a bulbous bass line, with KIRBY's from-the-heavens falsetto on the psych soul chorus providing the perfect counterbalance to Black Thought's crystalline flow."

Stereogum assured, "There's probably nobody on the planet who's more experienced than Black Thought at rapping along live instrumentation, and he sounds fully relaxed and in-control here." UPROXX applauded, "Black Thought displays his usual virtuoso, rhyming an ode to the titular 'Glorious Game' and detailing the secrets to his effortless cool."

Prior, they dropped "That Girl." Rolling Stone raved, "The track finds Black Thought delivering tongue-twisting, devotional bars over an El Michels Affair groove anchored by heavy bass hits and clattering percussion but warmed by psychedelic touches." Consequence of Sound described it as "heartfelt," and Stereogum predicted, "Glorious Game has serious potential."

The duo initially paved the way for Glorious Game with "Grateful." Beyond tallying half-a-million streams and counting, it received widespread critical praise with support from Pitchfork, HYPEBEAST, and Rolling Stone who applauded it as "a succinct preview of the former's hip-hop storytelling wrapping itself around the latter's scene-setting, cinematic production." Meanwhile, The FADER described Black Thought as "clearly keen to continue this run of excellence."

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Sesse Lind



The six-minute song is a slow groove that simmers before it boils; pulsing with bottomless, echoing drums and reverberating, crescendoing guitars. The swaying ‘80s alt-rock feel lends the center stage to an eerie harmonica and lead singer/songwriter Gabe Larson’s powerful, belting vocals. Watch the new music video now!
After premiering last night at Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, Salt Lake City’s The Backseat Lovers have shared the video for their song “Snowbank Blues,” premiering at Juxtapoz. Animated, directed, and created by Colin Lepper, an Emmy nominated director specializing in stop motion animation.
A take on the 2012 Jack White tune, “Love Interruption,” from singer-songwriter LIZ BRASHER is out now. Pulling from her Tennessee-adopted roots (Brasher moved to Memphis after several other stops including Chicago, Atlanta and her childhood home in North Carolina) she chose to cover a song from fellow Tennessean (Nashville resident), Jack White.
Visionary singer-songwriter and guitarist José González has shared a new remix of Local Valley track “Head On”, as reconfigured by NYC-based up-and-comer Miss Grit. The Head On EP follows the recent premiere of the José González documentary A Tiger In Paradise, directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson.

March 28, 2023

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy, Peabody, NAACP Image and Edward R. Murrow Award winning television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony.
March 28, 2023

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
March 28, 2023

Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
March 28, 2023

Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
March 28, 2023

XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'
