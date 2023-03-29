Black Thought & El Michels Affair Share New Single 'I'm Still Somehow'

GRAMMY® Award-winning legendary MC and The Roots Co-Founder Black Thought and acclaimed cinematic soul luminary El Michels Affair uncover a new single entitled "I'm Still Somehow." It shows yet another side of their highly anticipated collaborative LP Glorious Game out April 14 on Big Crown Records.

On the track, dreamy blues guitar wraps around soulful harmonies as Black Thought launches into tightly woven verbal tapestry punctuated by observations such as "If it's the last dance, with that said, it's the last chance to evolve." His breathless rhymes never relent, gliding atop the soulful soundtrack-worthy production.

To celebrate the arrival of the album, El Michels Affair and Black Thought will host a Glorious Game release party on May 18 at Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn, NY. The show sold out immediately.

They revealed the title track "Glorious Game" (feat. KIRBY) earlier this month. Instantly, Rolling Stone proclaimed, "The track is anchored by stuttering drums and a bulbous bass line, with KIRBY's from-the-heavens falsetto on the psych soul chorus providing the perfect counterbalance to Black Thought's crystalline flow."

Stereogum assured, "There's probably nobody on the planet who's more experienced than Black Thought at rapping along live instrumentation, and he sounds fully relaxed and in-control here." UPROXX applauded, "Black Thought displays his usual virtuoso, rhyming an ode to the titular 'Glorious Game' and detailing the secrets to his effortless cool."

Prior, they dropped "That Girl." Rolling Stone raved, "The track finds Black Thought delivering tongue-twisting, devotional bars over an El Michels Affair groove anchored by heavy bass hits and clattering percussion but warmed by psychedelic touches." Consequence of Sound described it as "heartfelt," and Stereogum predicted, "Glorious Game has serious potential."

The duo initially paved the way for Glorious Game with "Grateful." Beyond tallying half-a-million streams and counting, it received widespread critical praise with support from Pitchfork, HYPEBEAST, and Rolling Stone who applauded it as "a succinct preview of the former's hip-hop storytelling wrapping itself around the latter's scene-setting, cinematic production." Meanwhile, The FADER described Black Thought as "clearly keen to continue this run of excellence."

Photo Credit: Sesse Lind