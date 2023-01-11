Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Black Thought & El Michels Affair Announce Collaborative LP 'Glorious Game'

Black Thought & El Michels Affair Announce Collaborative LP 'Glorious Game'

The album is arriving on April 14.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Cementing an undeniable union, GRAMMY® Award-winning legendary MC and The Roots Co-Founder Black Thought joins forces with acclaimed cinematic soul luminary El Michels Affair for a collaborative LP titled Glorious Game, arriving on April 14 on Big Crown Records. Pre-order and pre-save Glorious Game HERE.

To herald the arrival of the album, they just shared the first single "Grateful." On the track, flute echoes through a head-nodding beat punctuated by shaky guitars and an eerie vocal sample.

Holding nothing back, Black Thought lyrically stalks the soulful production with incisive bars. As poignant and provocative as ever, he laments, "Dale Carnegies with big dreams to get rich quick that fail horribly" before he confesses, "Never been in pursuit of the American dream."

As the story goes, Black Thought and El Michels Affair founder Leon Michels initially crossed paths in the early two-thousands, exhibiting mutual respect for one another. This respect manifested on stage as they performed together at a handful of charity concerts in New York and Philadelphia.

Black Thought began to occasionally pull up to the group's studio to collaborate. During the Global Pandemic, he reached out to Michels for material, building the foundation for Glorious Game. Now, this 12-track hip-hop soul opus layers the rapper's elite rhyme-play and intense storytelling above cinematic soundscapes brought to life by the band.

It continues an incredibly prolific season for Black Thought. In 2022, he linked up with Danger Mouse for the unanimously acclaimed, Cheat Codes. Beyond tallying tens of millions of streams, it incited the applause of Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Clash, NME, and Pitchfork who professed, "the album feels both modern and vintage-a swirl of distant touchstones happening all at once."

Meanwhile, President Barack Obama touted "Belize" [feat. MF Doom] among his favorite songs of the year. Simultaneously, El Michels Affair has consistently captivated audiences and inspired tastemaker applause, serving up Yeti Season (Deluxe) in 2022 and producing for others at a prolific pace including Lady Wray's Piece Of Me album and tracks for Mary J Blige and Norah Jones.

Listen to the new single here:



Dom Flemons Returns With Landmark New Album Traveling Wildfire Photo
Dom Flemons Returns With Landmark New Album 'Traveling Wildfire'
GRAMMY Award-winning musician and scholar Dom Flemons, also known as “The American Songster,” will release his anticipated new album, Traveling Wildfire, on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. In advance of the release, the new song, “Slow Dance With You,” is debuting now with an ATMOS mix.
VIDEO: Genesis Owusu Returns with New Video Ahead of Paramore Tour Photo
VIDEO: Genesis Owusu Returns with New Video Ahead of Paramore Tour
The song from the Ghanaian-Australian artist is also currently featured in a global Apple ad for Apple Fitness+, was named one of the best songs of the year by Los Angeles Times, and is available for voting – as well as his summer 2022 single “GTFO” – for triple j’s Hottest 100 competition. Watch the new video now!
KING TUFF Shares New Single Tell Me Photo
KING TUFF Shares New Single 'Tell Me'
King Tuff shares “Tell Me,” the third single from his anticipated new album, Smalltown Stardust. The pop gem, which features backing vocals from the album’s co-writer and co-producer SASAMI, perfectly encapsulates Kyle Thomas’ knack for melody and songwriting prowess. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
poptropicaslutz! Release New Single Sierra Echo X-Ray Photo
poptropicaslutz! Release New Single 'Sierra Echo X-Ray'
New York duo poptropicaslutz! enter 2023 with a bang and their brand-new single “Sierra Echo X-Ray'. Produced and co-written by Chris Lyon, (Chainsmokers, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen) together they built a whimsical soundscape of pulsating synths and glitchy transitions contrasted by dynamic drum patterns.

From This Author - Michael Major


CVC Share New Track 'Music Stuff'CVC Share New Track 'Music Stuff'
January 11, 2023

Throughout 2022, CVC were busy on the road, garnering a new and highly devoted fan base due to their incredible and celebratory live show, with The Arts Desk calling them “the best live act I saw last year (of a list which includes Paul McCartney, The Prodigy & Wet Leg)”. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
FOX Sports Films' Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Set to Premiere on FOX Before Super Bowl LVIIFOX Sports Films' Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Set to Premiere on FOX Before Super Bowl LVII
January 11, 2023

FOX Sports Films will premiere the long-anticipated sports documentary THE PERFECT 10. In partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media, H2H Productions and NFL Films, the FOX Sports produced film is narrated by two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Andre Braugher (“Thief”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).
CHASING WAVES Docu-Series Now Streaming on Disney+CHASING WAVES Docu-Series Now Streaming on Disney+
January 11, 2023

In the wake of surfing’s debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, “Chasing Waves” features the people and places that are defining Japan’s reach in the global surf culture and examines the diverse regions, unique characters, and endless surf along the over 18,000 miles of coastline that makes Japan one of a kind. Watch the video trailer now!
Sam Smith Unveils New Song 'Gimme (Feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)'Sam Smith Unveils New Song 'Gimme (Feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)'
January 11, 2023

Sam Smith shared “Gimme”– a clubby, dancehall-infused lover’s call featuring breakout Jamaican reggae/rap star Koffee and Colombian/Canadian R&B-pop maverick Jessie Reyez. The song, which received its first UK play on BBC Radio 1 as the Hottest Record In The World earlier today, comes on the heels of Sam’s chart-topping global smash “Unholy.”
ABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series With Embedded Pilot in THE GOOD DOCTOR EpisodeABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series With Embedded Pilot in THE GOOD DOCTOR Episode
January 11, 2023

ABC has ordered an embedded pilot episode of “The Good Doctor” called “The Good Lawyer,” from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Kennedy McMann (“Nancy Drew”) is set to guest star as Joni DeGroot. Emmy® Award-winning Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”) is set to guest star as Janet Stewart.
share