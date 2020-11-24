Black Pumas Nominated for Album & Record of the Year at the GRAMMYS

Black Pumas received three 2021 GRAMMY nominations today, including two in the ceremony's biggest categories, Album of the Year (for Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)) and Record of the Year (for "Colors"). "Colors" was additionally nominated for Best American Roots Performance. The nominations are a thrilling culmination to a year that began with the duo attending the 2020 Grammys as Best New Artist nominees and has seen their star rise through massive streaming and radio success, multiple high-profile TV performances, and a passionate and ever-growing fanbase.

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) is the 2021 reissue of the band's self-titled debut album that was released on ATO Records to acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR Music, Billboard, and many more. The hit single "Colors" has been streamed over 116 million times worldwide, and the official live video of the track has been viewed over 47 million times on YouTube.

In the past year Black Pumas performed "Colors" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Ellen Show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and a special collaborative version of the track on Good Morning America with Jack Johnson. After their single "Fire" hit #1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart (their second track this year to achieve the top spot, following "Colors") they played the song for their second appearance of the year on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band premiered their cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and their brand-new 2020 single "I'm Ready" on The Late Late Show With James Corden - both tracks appear on Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), available on ATO Records now.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Photo Credit: Jackie Lee Young

