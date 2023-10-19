Black Polish Announces Debut LP & Shares 'Graves'

Stay tuned for the upcoming full-length LP from Black Polish, Forest (Monsters Live In The Trees), coming next year via Riptide Music.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 3 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

Black Polish Announces Debut LP & Shares 'Graves'

Jayden Nicole Binnix (they/them), professionally known as Black Polish, embarked on their musical journey at the age of 13. Drawing inspiration from a diverse array of artists including Fleetwood Mac, Mitski, Lord Huron, Lorde, and Twenty One Pilots, the alt/indie artist, now 18 years old, recently unveiled their latest single, "Graves" (a follow-up to this summer's "Purple Skies").

Today, they announce their forthcoming debut album, Forest (Monsters Live In The Trees), which is due out on January 26 via Riptide Music. To accompany the announcement, they have also shared an accompanying music video for their latest single, "Graves," in which they channel the iconic visual for Paramore's "Decode."

Shrouded in the shadow of dusk and backdropped by eerie settings such as a forest clearing and a desolate graveyard, they accompany their band in a captivating, haunting, and ultimately angsty performance of the song.

Black Polish - "Graves" [OFFICIAL VIDEO] Identifying as a member of both the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities, Black Polish brings a unique perspective to their interpretation of the world, and this can be seen on their forthcoming record. Their presence in these spheres is marked by a powerful assertion of identity, and they ardently champion mental health awareness while maintaining a heightened sensitivity towards other marginalized groups.

This rich tapestry of life experiences continues to inform Black Polish's art and music. With over 10 Million streams across platforms and a number of live accolades (including gigs alongside The Midnight and Hemlocke Springs; performances at Echo Park Rising, MakeOutMusic, and We Found New Music, and more), Black Polish is on the rise.

As they wrote on their forthcoming LP and its creative origins:
"This album was created while I was living in Maryland and beginning high school. My family home was secluded and tucked away within the suffocating trees. It was my first major project I had ever worked on and I was only 15. Within this time, the unexpected Pandemic hit. Days blended together, as  deep isolation set in. I felt as if I saw the world in 3rd person. Seclusion in my room became my existence.

Though quarantine laws were lifted after a year, breaking from the shackles of depression and dissociation would simply not be possible. With every bad day, therapy session, or panic attack, I always ended my week with writing a song. Collabing with incredible writers such as Maia Kelly, Gabe Reali, and Taylor Jamison along with talented producer Ryan Raines and Alex Tirheimer, has made the process that more special. There's hundreds of melodies I have scrapped. These are simply the ones I have kept. 

Forest is not a place, it's a state of mind. A state of mind where I am constantly looping back with  no knowledge of escape. One thing about the woods is if you don't remember how you got in, the chances of getting out are slim."

Stay tuned for the upcoming full-length LP from Black Polish, Forest (Monsters Live In The Trees), coming next year via Riptide Music.

Photo by Najá Lewis



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Aftershock & GoldenSky Country Music Festival Brings 220,000 to Sacramento Photo
Aftershock & GoldenSky Country Music Festival Brings 220,000 to Sacramento

Aftershock & GoldenSky Country Music Festival welcomed over 220,000 people for two massive back-to-back music weekends in Sacramento. Aftershock's sold-out crowd topped 160,000 music fans, retaining its title as the West Coast's biggest rock festival.

2
Unreleased Torn Boys Album 1983 Set For Early 2024 Release Photo
Unreleased Torn Boys Album '1983' Set For Early 2024 Release

INDEPENDENT PROJECT RECORDS announces the first-ever release from TORN BOYS, featuring members of Shiva Burlesque, Gary Young’s Hospital, and Grant Lee Buffalo. The comprehensive archival post-punk release will be available on digital, CD, and vinyl formats with a bonus DVD. Debut single and video for 'See Through My Eyes' out tomorrow.

3
RiTcH Unveils Infectious & Energetic Big Dream Photo
RiTcH Unveils Infectious & Energetic 'Big Dream'

RiTcH unveils 'Big Dream,' a captivating single that explores a doomed relationship and exposes superficial motives. With immersive music and introspective lyrics, RiTcH pushes the boundaries of traditional music consumption.

4
Chloe Star Releases New Single Fool Produced By Kevin Thrasher Photo
Chloe Star Releases New Single 'Fool' Produced By Kevin Thrasher

Indigenous/Persian Pop-Punk/Hip-Hop Artist CHLOE STAR releases new single 'Fool' produced by Kevin Thrasher (Gwen Stefani, Blink 182). Check out the latest release from this unique artist blending genres.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
ALADDIN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL