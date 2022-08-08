Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Black Label Society Continues North American Tour Dates

Black Label Society Continues North American Tour Dates

The tour will conclude August 28 in Philadelphia.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 8, 2022  

Black Label Society continues on their North American co-headlining tour with Anthrax, and special guest, Hatebreed concluding August 28 in Philadelphia, grab tickets here.

The band has been performing songs from their catalog and fan favorites from their latest album, Doom Crew Inc. each night on tour, and today new vinyl represses are available for albums such as 1919 Eternal, The Blessed Hellride, and Mafia here plus signed copies of Doom Crew Inc. on CD digipak here.

Also today, Black Label Society launched a giant prize giveaway that includes Wylde Audio Barbarian Rawtop Psychic Bullseye Guitar and Doom Crew Inc. Deluxe Edition starting now. One lucky winner will win both prizes - enter here.

Zakk Wylde announces his boxing game, Zakk Wylde's Punchout!! created by Antoine Lock, throw your punches and play now here!

Their latest album, Doom Crew Inc. finds larger-than-life guitarist Zakk trading solos and twin-guitar parts with guitarist Dario Lorina, backed by the rumble of longtime bassist John "J.D." DeServio and powerhouse drummer Jeff Fabb.

The songs are odes to celebration and mourning, the soundtracks to jubilant evenings and bewildering days recorded in Zakk's home studio, the Black Vatican. The stomping, heavy bluesy, recklessly unhinged hard-rock-metal quartet are part invading horde and part traveling carnival, summoning caffeine-fueled cacophony on records and the stage.

Summer Co-Headline with Anthrax

Special guest, Hatebreed

08/08 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom**

08/09 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

08/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

08/12 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

08/13 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

08/15 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/16 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/18 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

08/19 - Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

08/20 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore**

08/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ StageAE Outside

08/23 - Toronto, ON @ History

08/24 - Trois Rivière/Montréal, QC @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco

08/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

08/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore**

** No Hatebreed




From This Author - Michael Major


New Riders of the Purple Sage Announce 'Lyceum '72' Live Album From Grateful Dead Tour
August 8, 2022

Recorded on a 16-track machine by noted Dead engineers Betty Cantor, Janet Furman, Bob Matthews, Rosie (McGee), and Wizard (the team which also recorded the Dead’s classic Europe ’72 performances), these tapes were mixed by current Grateful Dead engineer Jeffrey Norman and mastered by Grammy®-winner David Glasser.
9m88 Releases '9m88 Radio' LP Ft. Oddisee, Silas Short, & More
August 8, 2022

9m88 (pronounced “Jo-m-Baba”) released her sophomore album 9m88 Radio via her label Jazz Baby Co. and Waves Collective. The album was crafted in collaboration with an international roster of musicians and producers like Oddisee (USA), Arthur Moon (USA), Silas Short (USA), StarRo (Japan), SUMIN (South Korea), and more.
Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Guest Appearance in P-VALLEY on Starz
August 8, 2022

Check out photos from from Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance in last night’s penultimate episode of “P-Valley” season two. The Grammy winner, who also wrote and recorded the original song featured in the episode, entitled “Get It On The Floor,” was seen in the role of Tina Snow on the critically acclaimed STARZ drama.
The BIG PINK Announce New Album 'The Love That's Ours'
August 8, 2022

Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, Phoenix), the record will include a host of guest collaborators, including Jamie T, Jamie Hince (The Kills), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ryn Weaver, Mary Charteris, Ed Harcourt and many more, all aiming to make this new release their most memorable to date.
THE CATHEDRAL Film Starring Brian D'Arcy James to Open at New York Film Festival
August 8, 2022

Brian D'Arcy James stars in a new film, The Cathedral, which follows an only child's account of an American family's rise and fall over two decades. Joining James in the cast of the film is Monica Barbaro, Mark Zeisler, Geraldine Singer, William Bednar-Carter. It was previously shown at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.