Black Label Society Continues North American Tour Dates

Black Label Society continues on their North American co-headlining tour with Anthrax, and special guest, Hatebreed concluding August 28 in Philadelphia, grab tickets here.

The band has been performing songs from their catalog and fan favorites from their latest album, Doom Crew Inc. each night on tour, and today new vinyl represses are available for albums such as 1919 Eternal, The Blessed Hellride, and Mafia here plus signed copies of Doom Crew Inc. on CD digipak here.

Also today, Black Label Society launched a giant prize giveaway that includes Wylde Audio Barbarian Rawtop Psychic Bullseye Guitar and Doom Crew Inc. Deluxe Edition starting now. One lucky winner will win both prizes - enter here.

Zakk Wylde announces his boxing game, Zakk Wylde's Punchout!! created by Antoine Lock, throw your punches and play now here!

Their latest album, Doom Crew Inc. finds larger-than-life guitarist Zakk trading solos and twin-guitar parts with guitarist Dario Lorina, backed by the rumble of longtime bassist John "J.D." DeServio and powerhouse drummer Jeff Fabb.

The songs are odes to celebration and mourning, the soundtracks to jubilant evenings and bewildering days recorded in Zakk's home studio, the Black Vatican. The stomping, heavy bluesy, recklessly unhinged hard-rock-metal quartet are part invading horde and part traveling carnival, summoning caffeine-fueled cacophony on records and the stage.

Summer Co-Headline with Anthrax

Special guest, Hatebreed

08/08 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom**

08/09 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

08/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

08/12 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

08/13 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

08/15 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/16 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/18 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

08/19 - Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

08/20 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore**

08/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ StageAE Outside

08/23 - Toronto, ON @ History

08/24 - Trois Rivière/Montréal, QC @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco

08/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

08/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore**

** No Hatebreed