Black Honey Shares New Single 'OK' From Third Album 'A Fistful of Peaches'

Their highly-anticipated forthcoming album A Fistful of Peaches will be out March 17.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Black Honey share 'OK', the latest cut from their highly-anticipated forthcoming album A Fistful of Peaches, out March 17th. The track premiered as Clara Amfo's 'Hottest Record' on BBC Radio 1 last night.

Where previous single 'Up Against It' kicked off 2023 as frontperson Izzy Bee Phillips' rally cry to be kinder to your younger self, 'OK' fends off the myth of total happiness with one hand, and embraces the realities of platonic love with the other. The track's video arrives as an art-deco fever-dream, with the intensity of an imperfect story of devotion brought to life on a backdrop of neon and pastel.

Izzy explains that 'OK' is her subversive, real-world take on the grand-gestured love song - edged with a healthy dose of self-awareness; "'OK' is a love story I wrote for my friend who was getting high all the time to dull anxiety. I didn't want them to be struggling anymore and this song is like 'I will stand by you and if you need a weird 10 mins where you smoke weed after drinking 8 pints till you whitey.

If that's what you need to do then it's okay'. It's too much to expect someone to be happy so just okay is enough. I'm also criticising myself for trying to be a Romeo-style hero when I'm so utterly ill-equipped to help anyone. I also somehow have the feeling of devotional dedication to a person that only rom coms ever show you and I didn't really believe was real."

Rising from cult underground favourites on their self-titled 2018 debut through to a genuine breakthrough success story on 2021's Top 10-charting follow-up Written & Directed, firebrand frontperson Izzy Bee Phillips, guitarist Chris Ostler, bassist Tommy Taylor and drummer Alex Woodward, have amassed a legion of fans to their constantly shifting canon of fizzing, visceral indie and nostalgia-soaked pop.

The first track they shared from the album was almighty opener 'Charlie Bronson,' possibly the weightiest, most gnarly track the quartet have penned to date.

Then came the woozily anthemic 'Out of My Mind' showcasing a different side to the band's capabilities, followed by the grunge laden 'Heavy'. They are still able to swing from poppier dynamics on forthcoming gems like 'Cut The Cord' and into a full on mosh-inducing chorus on 'Tombstone', but uniting them all with a more solidified outlook than ever.

A Fistful of Peaches is Black Honey's most personal, revealing album yet and a record that embraces every side: the palatable and the monstrous, the hopeful and the pitch black. Where Written & Directed showcased a band able to dip into seemingly disparate genres and pull them together into their own, its follow-up feels more pointed and streamlined.

Their third album still rings with the same musical sass that's seen them easily find a home on the Academy and Arena stages of the country, but it's also found a new space that's less indebted to outside influence - to a sort of cultural moodboard of their inspirations - and more just about their real, lived experience in the world. As a document of a person and a band in constant development, A Fistful of Peaches is Black Honey's most important one yet.

As Izzy summarises: "Most of this record is me trying to figure out where the line is between normal mental health and when you're having breakdowns every day that then become part of normal. I thought everyone cried everyday, I thought everyone had traumatic flashbacks and nightmares.

This album is like, what the f? I didn't have to have that? It's like opening a new door to a future that I didn't think possible, but it's also soured by the realisation that I had to suffer through so much that I shouldn't have had to. I don't know what I'll make next but it won't be where I was when I made this."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Jamie Noise



