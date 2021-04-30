Black Fret Announces First Annual KEEP LIVE MUSIC ALIVE Festival

Black Fret has announced the first annual "Keep Live Music Alive" festival May 14-16, 2021 as well as their plans for the 2021 season as we emerge from the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The festival, a membership drive for Black Fret, will feature over 25 bands over three days, as well as a special tribute from Austin musicians to Bob Dylan for his 80th birthday to kick off Sunday's festivities. This event is made possible through generous support from Ben E. Keith Beverages and City of Austin Cultural Contracts. Those interested in becoming Black Fret members and attending the festival may do so at blackfret.org/join.

Additionally, Black Fret will announce their 2021 class of artists on June 11 at a live event at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. This event will serve as the kick-off of their 2021 "Listening Season" and will feature some of this year's new Black Fret Artists. The season will continue with intimate events at Pershing in Austin, Texas, additional shows at ACL Live and around Austin at great venues and private homes. It will culminate on Dec. 4, 2021 with the eighth annual Black Fret Ball.

"We are beyond excited to see people getting vaccinated and getting back out to see music safely," said Colin Kendrick, Black Fret founder. "We managed to provide over $750,000 in direct financial support in 2020 to our city's musicians. With the pandemic slowing we ask those who want to support their city, its music and our culture to join Black Fret and enjoy this incredible 2021 season with us."

The Keep Live Music Alive festival will feature an all Austin lineup from the Terrace at the Long Center. This seated, outdoor, socially distant event will be for Black Fret Members. Those who wish to attend can join Black Fret for only $750 per person per year and enjoy not only the Keep Live Music Alive festival, but the entire season of events. Currently scheduled to appear are American Dreamer, Buffalo Hunt, Clarence James, Darkbird, Deezie Brown, Dom Fisher, Eimaral Sol, Harry Edohoukwa, Jake Lloyd and Geto Gala, Jon Muq, Ley Line, Lisa Morales, Miggy Milla, Mike Melinoe, Motenko, Nané, Night Blooms, Parker Chapin, Pat Byrne, Dave Scher and Andrea Magee, Sam Houston and Zach Person. Additional bands will be announced as they are added to the lineup.

"Black Fret is all about supporting our local music as the art that it is and we thank the Long Center for hosting our first 'Keep Live Music Alive' festival," said Matt Ott, Co-founder of Black Fret. "COVID knocked our music community on our collective ass and it is time for us all to come together to support our artists, venues and vendors that create our amazing music ecosystem in Austin. Joining Black Fret is a great way to accomplish that."

Black Fret has made direct grants and payments in excess of $2,000,000 to musicians and has paid over $1,500,000 to local area music businesses since its inception in 2013. The core of this impact of over $3,500,000 is fueled by Black Fret's membership model where those who value their local music step up to become a member of Black Fret. In 2020, in reaction to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Black Fret launched the "Happy Hour Concert" program, paying out over $250,000 to over 150 musicians to date for playing concerts for companies and groups over Zoom. To book a Happy Hour Concert, visit blackfret.org/happyhourconcert. Many of those musicians are now booked for the "Keep Live Music Alive" festival.

"Joining Black Fret is easier and more affordable than ever," said Kevin Hayden, Black Fret's Director of Membership. "With our new $750 per person per season member dues, we are hopeful to attract hundreds more to Black Fret. Now everyone who joins, whether you are single or part of a couple, are fully enfranchised to nominate the bands they love, enjoy our private events and award our grants at the end of the year to all our nominated Artists. It has never been a better time to join Black Fret and we encourage you to join today."

Those interested in becoming Black Fret members may do so at blackfret.org/join. Members participate in an annual nomination process (which begins this year on May 17), attend private and public events and vote for the allocation of grants that they award at the annual Black Fret Ball. New members will receive a YETI Tumbler, t-shirt and more to show off their support of our local music. They will get to attend the "Keep Live Music Alive" festival, the season kick-off on June 11 at ACL Live, their twice-monthly intimate events at Pershing, the continuation of the season on July 9, again from ACL Live, and the many events yet to be announced. Members also earn the right to purchase two tickets (at $50 each) to the eighth Black Fret Ball, held this year on Dec. 4 at ACL Live. ﻿