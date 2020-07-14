Black Fortune Shares New Video For 'Bankrupt'

Fresh off the heels of his OsshLord mixtape, which The Washington Post named as one of the most notable new releases from the DMV area, rising hip-hop phenom Black Fortune has unveiled a new video for his standout track "Bankrupt," featured the new project.

The cinematic visual, directed by Pearl House and Omada Cinema's, opens with Black Fortune and comedian Ayye Pap interrogating a prospective suitor for Pap's daughter, a hilarious rendition of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's iconic scene in Bad Boys 2. The adventure then continues with an undercover mission, a heist and Black Fortune's thrilling getaway.

Watch "Bankrupt" below!

With PG County, Maryland's recent rise in the rap game, 22-year-old rapper/R&B phenom and Landover native, Black Fortune, emerges. D.C./Maryland/Virginia (DMV) has slowly developed into a hotbed of youthful hip-hop culture, churning out original artists with new energy and Black Fortune's name is quickly becoming synonymous with the spirit of it all. He started uploading music in 2016 and continued dropping heat over the next two years, gaining significant attention with 2018's "OsshWop" and "DMV Anthem."

