Black Caviar Drop New Conceptual EP MOON LANDING

Quickly following the release of their Insomniac IN/ROTATION EP 'Boing/Keep My High' and their recent remix of the Charlie's Angels theme song from the official Charlie's Angels movie soundtrack, NYC duo Black Caviar keep the momentum rolling with their brand new 2-track EP 'Moon Landing' out Friday, November 22nd on Thrive Music.

Listen below!

Tackling their new EP 'Moon Landing' as a conceptual piece of work, Black Caviar follow an astronomical moon theme with their tracks 'Moonpie' and 'Kubrick Faked The Moon Landing'. Opening up the EP is Kubrick Faked The Moon Landing', a hypnotic deep-house track driven by an upbeat tempo supported by rollicking basslines. Fused with Black Caviar's funky signature style, the track flaunts their masterful production techniques and ability to create humorous tracks. 'Kubrick Faked The Moon Landing' was inspired by the 50th anniversary of the moon landing taking place this year, and Black Caviar playfully touch on this historic event in their new single. Following 'Kubrick Faked The Moon Landing' is the second single 'Moonpie', a rhythmic tune featuring hip-hop vocal samples, calming undertones and piano driven melodies. Experimenting with new genres and not afraid to take risks with their music, Black Caviar continue to entertain audiences with their unique sound.

Wrapping up their North American tour this month and gearing up to debut a wide collection of new music in the new year, Black Caviar put a fresh spin on a classic conspiracy with their 'Moon Landing' EP, which will available on all streaming platforms on Friday, November 22nd on Thrive Music!





