Bktherula Shares Melodic New Single 'The Way'

Atlanta disruptor Bktherula shares psychedelic new single, "THE WAY," ahead of her forthcoming album, LVL5 P2, arriving next Friday, March 15th.

Produced by Car!ton & Azure, the track finds Bk melodically admiring the effect her love interest has on her: “You on fire / The entire world stops for you.” Continuing to sing over gentle strings and ethereal synths, she trusts that everything will happen as it's meant to, in “the way” that the universe has planned for her.

“THE WAY” arrives as Bk prepares to release her highly anticipated new project LVL5 P2 next Friday. The album embodies Bk's new rap cadence, blending distorted and chaotic soundscapes with unapologetic flows and ethereal melodies. LVL5 P2 is the follow-up to her acclaimed 2023 album LVL5 P1. The project is home to recent hits like “CRAYON” (2.5M global streams) and “TATTI,” as well as new tracks like the Cash Cobain featuring “SHAKIN IT.”

Bk began her preparation for LVL5 P2 last year, sharing a string of successful singles, including “It Wasn't Me (Freestyle)” via On The Radar and “CRAZY GIRL 2” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again — a remix of “CRAZY GIRL” from last year's Pitchfork-acclaimed LVL5 P1. Prior to LVL5 P1, she released her EP Love Nirvana (Acoustic), featuring original and newly stripped-down versions of beloved tracks, including “UH HUH,” “Tweakin' Together,” and “Summer.”

The new single, as well as the rest of her new tunes, will receive a warm welcome when Bk joins PinkPantheress on her "Capable of Love Tour," which will crisscross the U.S. this April. Click HERE to buy tickets and see tour dates.

Recently named to Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 list, Bk has built a devoted following by releasing tracks that showcase her raw emotions. Now, with “THE WAY,” she's done it again — delivering a track that's as unique as it is captivating.

PINKPANTHERESS - CAPABLE OF LOVE TOUR 2024 NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Sat Apr 06 – Detroit, MI– Saint Andrew's Hall ^

Sun Apr 07 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall ^

Wed Apr 10 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield ^

Fri Apr 12 – Boston, MA – Royale ^

Sun Apr 14 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

Wed Apr 17 – Chicago, IL – Metro * ^

Sat Apr 20 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville +

Mon Apr 22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas +

Wed Apr 24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +

Thu Apr 25 – Austin, TX – Emo's Austin +

Sun Apr 28 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park +

Tue Apr 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium +

^ With Bktherula

+ With Kanii

ABOUT BKTHERULA:

Blending dystopian soundscapes with jumpy flows and ethereal melodies, Bktherula makes a new kind of rap psychedelia. Since breaking out with “Left Right” in 2019, she's oscillated between raucous cloud rap and gentle R&B, fusing impressionistic songwriting with complex musicality to create affecting anthems that feel futuristic and universal.

The 21-year-old has been rewarded with a growing legion of fans and a slot as Atlanta's next-up in many critics' estimations. To date, her songs have collected more than 265 million streams across multiple platforms. She's planted more seeds with “TATTI,” the playfully braggadocious new single from LVL 5, Part 2, her kaleidoscopic new EP on Warner Records. Coated in dynamic sounds and subtle emotional depth, the tracks reflect a Bk who has leveled up in more ways than one.

At age 13, Bk uploaded her first songs to SoundCloud. At 16, she was putting her playfully swaggering raps to the test at local shows in Atlanta's rap underground. Now, following the release of LVL 5, Part 1 and ahead of LVL 5, Part 2, she looks to soar higher than ever. This past spring, she embarked on her first-ever sold-out tour. Brainstorming new dreams, Bk looks to the future.

“I want my music to inspire others to be the best version of themselves,” she says. “I feel extremely blessed where I am now and where I see myself going. I'm super blessed for my fans, because I wouldn't be here without them.”