Bklava Launches Own Label, Spin Suga, With Club Bop 'Make It Work'

London-based DJ/producer/vocalist Bklava returns, launching their brand new imprint ‘Spin Suga' with a club-ready new single, “Make It Work”. The follow-up to “It's Your Time”, released earlier this year with a captivating visual shot in Beirut “Make It Work” heralds a new era for Bklava.

Proudly landing on their own label with an effervescent club sound that reflects Bklava's far-reaching DJ sets and their signature, distinctive vocals, “Make It Work” showcases the starlet's sonic evolution since their self-titled debut EP, Bklava, in 2020 (Ministry of Sound).

A fierce return for the Lebanese-Irish artist, this is the first single of several to come, with a highly anticipated longer-form project that's yet to be revealed. This new move sees Bklava releasing on their own terms. Manifesting the “Make It Work” mantra, starting their own label felt like the most natural next step. Empowered through autonomy, they are excited to carve out their path independently and to share the music they love without restrictions.

The new label, Spin Suga, started life as a platform set up in Brighton aimed at promoting all female and non-binary artists and DJs in the hope of influencing young women to join the music industry and close the gender gap. Having hosted events, livestreams and more, the platform is now a home for Bklava's new music with ambitious plans for the future.

Speaking on the single, Bklava says,

“Make It Work' Is my mantra, really… The lyrics serve as a reminder to make things happen for myself without waiting on others to fix things. Finding meaning in my music is a really important part of my songwriting process, and I always try to write lyrics that are thought-provoking, but ‘Make It Work' is more about a manifestation through the lyrics and what the sonics allow people to feel whilst listening.

The repetitive nature of the vocal is something I've always wanted to explore, especially being into a lot of music where the production will centre around a chop or one hook instead of a fully fleshed-out song. It's this intent of bringing out more club-focused tracks that hopefully gives you a little snippet of what's to come.”

Bklava's love affair with music began during childhood. While their father introduced them to classic rock and folk early on, their mother's taste veered closer to radio-ready pop and 90s house music. Their parents' contrasting interests – plus their respective roots in Ireland and Lebanon – introduced Bklava to a melting pot of styles as well as two distinctive musical heritages. Add in a love of sonorous vocals, ethereal melodies, and a smorgasbord of interesting electronic sounds, their influences such as Kate Bush, Amy Winehouse, Imogen Heap meet their love of club bops a la Kaytranada, Joy Orbison, Disclosure and more, culminating in a sound that's Bklava's own.

Breaking through with their self-titled debut EP Bklava (2020), Bklava has enamoured listeners with an intoxicating sound which draws from a vibrant palette of UK-rooted club styles, both nostalgic and future-facing, self-described as “non-stop bops and flava”.

Bklava has gone on to be tipped as One to Watch by Amazon Music alongside Pa Salieu, Bree Runway and I.Jordan, in addition to being highlighted by BBC Radio 1's Danny Howard in his Future Fire. Fast forward to 2023, Bklava is undeniably cemented as one of club music's most promising new-gen artists standing our with their shimmering productions and unique hybrid DJ and live performance sets incorporating their own powerful vocals.

With tastemakers Mixmag, DJ Mag, Wonderland, Clash, Notion among their arsenal of fans, since their rapid ascension, she's traversed the globe to play at leading events from Pikes, Primavera, Snowbombing, and AVA Festival - performing their debut Boiler Room to raucous reception - and has completed several US tours, delighting Stateside fans.

“Make It Work” is out now here: