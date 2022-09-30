Björk Releases New Album 'fossora'

Björk releases her tenth studio album, and first in five years, fossora, via One Little Independent Records

fossora, a word created by Björk, is the feminised version of the Latin word for "digger," and a reflection on roots, grounding, love, and family in the context of an underground mushroom world. The album is produced by Björk and recorded by Bergur Thorisson.

The new album finds Björk nesting at home in Iceland through the pandemic long enough to set down roots - both literally in her hometown Reykjavík and symbolically. While Björk's last album, 2017's critically acclaimed Utopia, was a city in the clouds, fossora is the sonic opposite: an earth-focused, natural eco-system of bass clarinets and punchy sub-bass.

The album features contributions from serpentwithfeet; Björk's son, Sindri, and daughter, Ísadóra; clarinet sextet Murmuri; The Hamrahlíð Choir; Emilie Nicolas; Kasimyn of Gabber Modus Operandi; sideproject; El Guincho; many of Björk's Icelandic acoustic musical collaborators; and bass clarinets, strings, trombones and more. The album also deals with legacy, with two tracks paying tribute to her late mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, who died in 2018.

Björk is a multidisciplinary artist who, time and again, innovates across music, art, fashion, and technology. From writing, arranging, and producing an expansive music catalog to her collaborations with scientists, app developers, writers, inventors, musicians, and instrument makers, Björk continues to inspire and experiment, redefining the boundaries of what it means to be a musician.

