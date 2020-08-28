Bizzy Banks Is 'Extra Sturdy' In Latest Single And Video Release

Bizzy Banks, the rising rapper taking the drill scene by storm is back to announce the release of a video for his brand new single “Extra Sturdy.”

Bizzy Banks, the rising rapper taking the drill scene by storm is back to announce the release of a video for his brand new single "Extra Sturdy." The lyrical record, which arrived last week, is available now via all digital retailers and streaming platforms HERE. Bizzy has introduced an energetic companion visual for the record; watch now below.

The release follows this summer's "Movies," which he dropped recently alongside an official music video on his official YouTube channel; watch HERE. "Don't Start Pt. 2," another fiery release, is featured on the 21-year-old's upcoming mixtape, G.M.T.O. (Get Money Take Over) Vol. 1.

"Don't Start Pt. 2" is a strong follow up to his 2019 breakout hit, "Don't Start." Watch the drill-infused music video, which is now at 3.8 million views HERE. In addition, 2019 introduced the mesmerizing release of "Ready Or Not," watch the official music video HERE. Bizzy Banks walked into 2020 delivering the standout "Quarantine Freestyle," accompanied by an official video premiered by World Star Hip Hop, approaching 1 million views; watch HERE. The lyrical track incorporates his signature flow over a drill beat produced by the renown Morabeats.

When discussing Brooklyn, it is evident that there is a growing subgenre of hip-hop that is shifting the landscape of not only the music industry, but the sound of rap music. Drill, a style that originated in Chicago, IL, later emerged in the UK and found a home in Brooklyn, is a gritty sound that caters to those with an ear to the streets with a love for trap beats. Bizzy Banks is one of the voices in the Brooklyn drill scene worth mentioning, with an infectious sound earning the respect of acclaimed rappers such as the late Pop Smoke, who regarded him as a rising rapper to look out for.

Born Majesty Moses in the neighborhood of East New York in Brooklyn, NY to a Trinidadian-American household, the 21 year-old rapper describes his sound as "aggressive, vivid and raw," reminiscent of the harsh realities he faced. In little time, Bizzy found himself inspired by the likes of rappers such as Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, G Herbo and his older brother, writing freestyles and recording them at school.

The music video for his breakthrough single "Don't Start" has acompassed over 3.5 million views since it's 2019 debut. In addition, "Ready Or Not" and "30" have also collectively surpassed 3.6 million views. His name derives from childhood friends finding him reminiscent of an older kid in the area, nicknaming him "Bizzy," in combination with an admiration for battle-rap legend Lloyd Banks. With his first mixtape slated to release later this summer, the rising rapper will soon be unforgettable.

