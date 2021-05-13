Bizou Share New Single 'Days of Honey'

Los Angeles-based band Bizou is excited to share "Days Of Honey" the latest single to be lifted from their debut full-length album Tragic Lover out June 4 (pre-order). The album, which was recorded and mixed at Cave Studio LA, and mastered by Simon Scott (Slowdive), is the follow up to the band's acclaimed EP stilllifeburning released last year. The official video for "Days Of Honey," which was collaboratively directed by Bizou, Thomas Nelson and Brandon Pierce, premiered today at CVLT Nation and the song will be on all streaming platforms this Friday.

Last month the band released the video for the album's title track. The video debuted last month Post-Punk and can also be shared at YouTube. "Tragic Lover" is available now on all streaming platforms to add to your favorite playlists.

Bizou features current and former members of Light FM, The Smashing Pumpkins, Wax Idols and Glaare. Combining propulsive darkwave rhythms, shifting synth scales, haunting vocals and a wall of shivering shoegaze guitars, Bizou craft a sound entirely their own. Formed in 2017, Bizou have shared stages with Drab Majesty, Ötzi, Hunny, and many others -- spinning their gossamer web of dark and bright sonic waves around goth and pop fans alike.



Following the release of their eponymous 2018 EP, Bizou joined SF cold-wavers Topographies on a Southwestern tour culminating in a showcase at Elysium / SXSW. Upon return the band retreated to guitarist/producer Josiah Mazzaschi's beloved Cave Studio to write and record their second EP, stillifeburning - both a tonal departure from the first and a decidedly saturnine downshift in mood.



Following the release of stillifeburning, the band set to work on a third EP - which with the propellant of early lockdown mania, quickly spiraled into a debut full-length record. The eponymous single, "Tragic Lover," stacks pop effervescence against a building sense of dread, concluding in a shudder of rhythmic menace.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Kristin Cofer