Bitch Announces Fall Tour With Indigo Girls, Crys Matthews and Co-Headlining the Kill Rock Stars and Friends Tour With Logan Lynn

The fall tour will kick off on September 14 in Provincetown, MA at Post Office Cabaret.

Sep. 26, 2023

Queer icon Bitch is announcing fall tour dates in support of her new album Bitchcraft out now on Kill Rock Stars. The fall tour will kick off on September 14 in Provincetown, MA at Post Office Cabaret and will include shows in Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Select headline dates will include support from Crys Matthews and Bitch will support Indigo Girls on several dates in late October.

In November, Bitch will join labelmates on the West Coast for the first-ever Kill Rock Stars and Friends Tour which will include sets from Logan Lynn, Bitch, Caleb Nichols, Shaylee, Katie Cash, Yellow Trash Can, Chateau Chateau, Foxx Bodies. All upcoming shows are listed below and tickets are available Click Here

Today Bitch is excited to share "Polar Bear" (Roma Baran Remix) and its accompanying video. The remix of “Polar Bear” is produced by Grammy-Nominated Roma Baran, who is most notably Laurie Anderson’s producer. She also co-produced the film Bernard Herrmann: Music For The Movies which garnered her an Academy Award Nomination for Best Feature-Length Documentary. The video was directed by Bitch, shot by Harrison Simon and edited by Wren Warner. The original version of this song appears on Bitchcraft.

Bitch is a longstanding queer music icon who Yahoo Entertainment called “a feminist force that the world needs now more than ever” when she released “Bitchcraft,” her ninth studio album, on the legendary label Kill Rock Stars. Bitchcraft, was also included by Yahoo on their list of the top ten albums of 2022. With her signature electric violin and lyrical smarts front and center over huge beats and deep synths, Bitch coined the genre “Poet Pop” and she has been touring nationally ever since, igniting her loyal following and inspiring new followers with her colorful and bold stage shows. 

“Bitchcraft is a masterpiece,” said Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls, who, along with Ani Difranco, have taken Bitch on tour as their opener. Joey Soloway (Transparent) directed the music video for “Easy Target.”  

In addition to headlining over 70 shows in 2022, Bitch honed her acting chops and played a role in the new Audible podcast of Alison Bechdel’s “Dykes To Watch Out For,” alongside Jane Lynch, Carrie Brownstein and Roxane Gay.  The series was directed by Leigh Silverman, and Bitch co-wrote a song for it with Faith Soloway. 

Bitch first achieved notoriety as one half of the queer folk duo Bitch and Animal. The band toured with Ani DiFranco, and released two albums on her label Righteous Babe Records. In the mid 2000s, Bitch went solo, and shared stages with the Indigo Girls, acted in John Cameron Mitchell’s film “Shortbus,” co-wrote a song with Margaret Cho, produced two albums of her elder and folk hero Ferron.

Bitchcraft, Bitch's first album in eight years, is one that makes you think and makes you dance. It was recorded in LA, Austin, Provincetown, and Boston. Full of violins, synths, and huge vocals, the record is neon pink and in your face. It’s Joni Mitchell set to a click track; it’s queer Cyndi Lauper and will hex you with its brilliance. It also makes you think: about the state of the world, about evil politicians, about what it means to exist as a woman, and how to find joy along the way.

Bitch Tour Dates

10.05 - Columbus, OH @ Natalie's *
10.06 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Old Dog Tavern *
10.07 - Chicago, IL @ Golden Dagger  *
10.08 - Sheboygan, WI @ Paradigm Coffee  *
10.10 - Madison, WI @ Bur Oak *
10.11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center  *
10.12 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ CSPS  *
10.14 - Des Moines, IA @ xBK Live  *
10.15 - Kansas City, KS @ Record Bar  *
10.26 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theater of Ithaca #
10.27 - York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts # 
11.01 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile %
11.02 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall %
11.03 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux %
11.04 - Bend, OR @ Silver Moon %
11.08 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe's Alley %
11.09 - San Francisco, CA @ Chapel %
11.10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo %

* with Crys Matthews
# with Indigo Girls
% Kill Rock Stars and Friends Tour

photo credit: TK




