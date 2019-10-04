Bishop Nehru Announces New Album MY DISREGARDED THOUGHTS

"My Disregarded Thoughts" is the record that's set to complete Bishop's progression from hip-hop wunderkind to fully-fledged member of the establishment, sitting alongside the greats - Nas, Kendrick Lamar, DOOM - that have been championing his talents since he first stepped on the scene. Recorded and engineered in the legendary DJ Premier's studio in Queens, NY, with production from former collaborator MF DOOM, Premier and Bishop Nehru himself, this career-defining LP is scheduled for release via Bishop Nehru's label Nehruvia LLC on Friday November 8th, 2018.

"My Disregarded Thoughts" is Bishop Nehru's most ambitious, personal and purposeful project to date. The experience and acclaim he's gained over the past decade have gifted him with the confidence and capability to fully realise the album that he's always wanted to record, since before he wrote his first rhyme.

The culmination of ten years of personal and artistic growth, "My Disregarded Thoughts" is a dream that began before Bishop Nehru could have guessed that he would become one of contemporary hip-hop scene's respected artists.

"I came up with the title for this record before I'd even started making music. "My Disregarded Thoughts" was originally planned the title of my first ever mixtape, but that never happened - the reason was, I wanted the project to be as eccentric as possible, but I needed to be in an artistically comfortable place to create that. Now I'm finally in that place, ten years later." - Bishop Nehru.

Though it clearly marks a progression in his artistry, Bishop describes "My Disregarded Thoughts" as more of an evolution than a transformation: "if you love what you're doing and you create a lot, you're gonna evolve". The music remains grounded in the classic influences that have inspired his work from the start - golden-era boom-bap, astral jazz, spaced-out funk and the sample-heavy beats of Dilla and Madib - while showcasing new and previously unexplored facets of his singular creative vision.

On how he's grown since releasing his solo debut LP last year Elevators: Act I & II, Bishop remarked: "I've become way more comfortable making music, more confident than ever before in how I present my music. Now, nobody is better than me."

In a continuation of the cinematic format that framed his previous full-length project, "My Disregarded Thoughts" is divided into two parts, Act I: The Abyss and Act II: The Escape. The project moves through darker, more aggressive tracks like lead single and mission statement "In My Zone" and the trap-leaning bombast of "Emperor", through orchestral diversions, obscure samples and guitar solos, to more emotive and expressive cuts that daringly expose the rapper at his most vulnerable, forming a captivating lyrical and musical narrative that's complex and sophisticated, yet instantly accessible.

Open, honest and raw, "My Disregarded Thoughts" confirms Bishop Nehru's status as an artist unafraid to explore every corner of the emotional spectrum, following his limitless creativity to wherever it might take him. This latest release explores and exposes Bishop's thoughts with more clarity, confidence and dexterity than ever before, but don't let the title fool you: these thoughts won't be disregarded.

"My Disregarded Thoughts" is due for release on Friday 8th November.





